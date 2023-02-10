Area residents, lawmaker weigh in on Whitmer's proposed budget, inflation relief plan

CADILLAC — The governor’s proposed budget and inflation relief plan has received mostly critical reviews in the conservative stronghold of Northern Michigan.
The results of an unscientific Cadillac News online poll showed respondents overwhelmingly opposed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal, which was unveiled Monday.
About 78% of respondents said they didn’t support the budget in its current form, while 7% said they did. The remaining 14% said they were undecided.
Whitmer’s “Lowering MI Costs” plan would repeal the retirement tax and significantly increase earned income tax credit for low-income households. The governor announced Monday she plans to send $180 “inflation relief checks” to all tax filers (which means one check for a couple filing jointly), a plan that would cost $800 million.
The plan also would put $800 million into a fund used to attract large corporations to the state and would also create a funding mechanism putting $500 million each year into the business incentive fund.
Republicans have refused to pledge their support for the tax relief plan, which Democrats would need if they want the plan to apply to the current tax season, and have said that Whitmer is diverting money into the state’s business incentive fund to bypass an income tax reduction triggered by the state’s high revenue.
Whitmer refused to say during a press conference Monday whether she would attempt to stop the income tax rollback but said the $180 check would “dwarf” any relief that might come from “doing nothing and hoping that something may or may not go into effect.”
Among local lawmakers who have commented on the governor’s proposal is Republican Rep. Ken Borton, of the 105th District, which includes Missaukee County.
“As an elected official from Northern Michigan, I am here to serve the best interests of folks in my community,” Borton said. “The proposal from our governor is completely contrary to those needs.
“Due to a law passed by the Republican-led Legislature in 2015, an automatic cut to the individual income tax rate is expected to go into effect this year. This would not only provide immediate financial relief, but permanent, ongoing relief. However, the governor is touting a one-time $180 ‘inflation relief’ check, in place of the income tax cut. This is a slap in the face to all Michiganders. Folks are struggling to make ends meet due to rampant inflation and the ever-increasing costs of essentials. I see it in my community every day. Do not be blinded by this one-time ploy — the governor has a prime opportunity to provide genuine savings for Michiganders across the board but is instead choosing to pander to large corporations.
“In total, the governor’s plan would deliver Michigan residents $180. Once. In the Republican-proposed plan, which includes the income tax cut already in law, a $30K taxpayer for instance would reach that $180 threshold within a matter of two to three years, and then continue saving.
“The governor again ignored the needs of Northern Michigan, such as fixing local roads, and expanding broadband access and access to reliable mental health services. Her reckless spending plans are alarming and disheartening for those in Northern Michigan who after four years of her leadership still don’t feel their voices are heard.
“We must return some of our massive state surplus to the hard-working Michiganders who earned it.”
Many of those who responded to the Cadillac News survey said they didn’t support the measure because they believe Whitmer is attempting to bypass the automatic income tax reduction that would have gone into effect this year.
Here are some of those comments:
— Cut taxes for everyone. Our income tax rate should decrease. EVs should pay more road tax. They get a free ride for the most part. Keep a rainy day fund ... We will need it! Stop giving huge funds to foreign investors for projects that never really meet their promises. We killed small businesses during pandemic. Help create or reopen small businesses.
— It evades reducing the tax burden on all people who work and pay taxes long term.
— Her budget is way to high and it’s going to take future rebates away. Stop the spending, save Michigan.
Others who didn’t support the proposal said they felt the relief amount she was proposing wasn’t enough.
— “What’s $180 for family’s going to do?” one respondent wrote. “Not a heck of a lot.”
— “As usual it’s insulting,” another respondent wrote. “$182 won’t even pay an electric bill or buy a week’s groceries anymore.”
A couple of the respondents indicated the reason they didn’t support the proposal was because they weren’t fans of Whitmer or Democrats in general.
— “I don’t support anything she proposes,” one respondent wrote. “This could backfire and some how she’ll try to raise taxes some where to get this money back. I don’t trust her.”
— “There is NO reason for us to believe this woman has our best interests at heart,” another wrote. “She won’t listen to anything we say, why ask us?”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
