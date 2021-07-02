Area residents skeptical about state lottery initiative to increase vaccination rates

CADILLAC — About $5 million in cash and college scholarships will be given away in lottery-style drawings aimed at raising Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.
The incentive program features a $2 million jackpot, a $1 million prize and 30 daily drawings of $50,000 for residents ages 18 and older who have gotten at least one shot. Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 are eligible for one of nine four-year prepaid tuition contracts valued at $55,000.
The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes is being launched after several states, including Ohio, offered millions of dollars to boost vaccinations — with mixed results. Whitmer called it a “great way‘ to urge people to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their families, and to help get life back to normal.
Nearly 62% of Michigan residents ages 16 and up have received at least one dose, ranking it near the middle among states, as infections have plummeted. Whitmer and state health officials want 70% vaccinated, which would require about 678,000 additional people to get a shot.
The weekly number of first doses administered has dropped for five straight weeks and was roughly 36,000 last week, 9% of the high from early April when Michigan opened eligibility to everyone age 16 or older.
The sweepstakes is being operated by Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways. The state will fund the raffles with federal coronavirus relief aid that was allocated to Michigan.
Residents who want to participate can sign up at www.MIShotToWin.com. All vaccinated individuals will be eligible for the $2 million and $1 million drawings. Only residents who become newly vaccinated can vie for the $50,000 daily prizes.
Vaccine lotteries in other states have shown they are “very effective at getting more people vaccinated very quickly,‘ said Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission, which promotes the vaccine’s effectiveness and works to overcome hesitancy.
In the wake of Whitmer’s announcement, some area residents didn’t think the program would incentivize them or others to get the vaccine.
“Everyone has their own decision to make,‘ Cadillac resident Brian Sullivan said.
Brain and his wife Mary both are vaccinated but said their decision was based on their age. If they hadn’t been vaccinated, Brain said the program wouldn’t have been the reason why they would’ve gotten the vaccine.
“My decision was based on my mind and body, not my financial need,‘ Brain said.
Mary agreed with her husband but said she could see why the program may influence others to receive the vaccine.
“I could certainly see why others would be incentivized to get the vaccine,‘ Mary said.
Other residents also cited their health as more of an incentive to receive the vaccine than the state’s lottery. Alicia Sutton said she received the vaccine due to being a diabetic. Regardless of the state’s program, Sutton said her health and her children would’ve been enough to motivate her to receive the vaccine.
“I probably would’ve still gotten the vaccine due to being in the high-risk group,‘ Sutton said.
While some didn’t think the program would boost Michigan’s vaccination rates, Theodora Rudolph said she thought the program was a good idea. While Rudolph’s motivation to receive the vaccine came from wanting to protect others, she said she thought the program could motivate those who hadn’t been vaccinated.
“The more people who get vaccinated and the more incentive there is, the better,‘ Rudolph said.
For those who aren’t vaccinated, the program wasn’t enough to incentivize them to receive the vaccine. Jeff Augustat said he didn’t care about the money and felt he was in his right not to get vaccinated.
Another resident, Rex Sheldon, felt the odds of winning the lottery were too low to motivate him to receive the vaccine. Having tested positive for COVID early on, Sheldon said he felt comfortable not getting vaccinated and the lottery wasn’t enough to change his mind.
Vaccination completion rates in area counties have slowed dramatically in recent weeks. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that as of Wednesday, 49.7% of Wexford has been fully vaccinated, 46.4% of Missaukee, 38.8% of Osceola, and 54.2% of Lake.
Starting next week, District Health Department No. 10 is transitioning all COVID-19 vaccine clinics into the regularly schedule immunization clinics held at each health department location.
Individuals wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can still schedule online at www.dhd10.org/schedule. Click on the schedule link in your county and then select a date in bold and continue to follow the prompts. Please note that immunization clinics are scheduled differently at each of the 10 DHD#10 offices. Walk-ins are welcome but scheduling is preferred. If you do not have access to a computer, smart phone or the internet, please call 888-217-3904 for assistance.
Area health departments reported no new COVID-19 cases in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties Thursday.
Statewide cases increased by 228 on Thursday, and the number of deaths increased by 10. There have been 894,856 confirmed cases statewide and 19,758 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.