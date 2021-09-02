The deaths of 13 U.S. military service members last week at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan have stirred the emotions of many people in Northern Michigan and also spurred the creation of makeshift memorials at area restaurants.
At the Chase Creek Smokehouse in Lake County, owner Linda Ringler said one of the cooks heard about a restaurant somewhere that set up 13 glasses at a table in memory of the service members who lost their lives in the suicide bombing.
It was such a moving tribute they decided to set up a similar display on the outdoor stage of the smokehouse — in a “place of honor,” as Ringler described it.
“It was such a huge tragedy,” Ringler said. “Anytime someone loses their life in the service, it’s a tragedy but this was so much different than the others. The whole thing wasn’t handled well and could have been avoided. I feel for their mothers and fathers ... I just can’t imagine.”
Ringler said they felt that setting up the tribute was an “important thing to do” and they didn’t seek out any sort of attention or notoriety for doing it, although word has traveled quickly about these impromptu gestures of gratitude and respect.
Another local restaurant that has set up a memorial is Travlers Bar and Grill, in LeRoy.
Travlers co-owner Brad Conner said waitress Jasmyn Pacola asked for permission to set up the tribute and they replied, “by all means.”
Conner, whose son-in-law served in Desert Storm and whose grandson currently is serving in the Marines, said the deaths of those 13 service members hit very close to home for him.
“It’s tragic the way it’s all unfolding,” Conner said. “Especially in Kabul. I can picture something like that happening to my grandson ... anything can happen.”
Since setting up the memorial, Conner said they’ve received numerous comments from patrons.
“It’s all been positive,” said Conner, who added that people have been very supportive of the idea of recognizing and honoring the sacrifice of military men and women.
“There’s nothing you can do to show enough gratitude for what they’ve done for us,” Conner said.
