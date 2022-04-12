The managers at the Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford county road commissions have received a lot of phone calls this spring from residents about gravel roads.
While that normally is the case this time of year, all three road commissions are receiving more than they have in quite some time. This time of year has always been about working with what Mother Nature gives, but with the wet weather experienced this spring, the gravel roads in those three counties are in bad shape.
“It is all about working with Mother Nature to do a good job on the gravel roads. We can go out and make a mess if it keeps raining, but we want to make sure we are doing a good job as the time allows,” Missaukee County Road Commission Manager Brad Siddall said. “Not only was it wet, but overnight temperatures are dropping. It has been a cool, wet spring.”
Gravel roads aren’t the only ones feeling the effects of the cool, wet spring. Siddall said it also is affecting paved roads. He said the freeze-thaw cycle this spring has been rough and there are more potholes on paved roads.
Although it’s always sloppy in the spring, Siddall said he has never seen it like this. He also said no one at the road commission can remember when it has been this bad. Things might not be getting done as quickly as residents would like but Siddall said if the sun is shining they should know crews will be out doing what they can to fix the problem.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said his crews have been out grading the county’s gravel roads since last Thursday, with a one-day respite on Saturday to plow and salt roads after the most recent snowfall.
Like Siddall, Hanson said his agency received lots of phone calls, which have subsided a little with the onset of warmer temperatures and dryer weather.
“Most people realized we are out there, doing what we can. We have gotten to as many of the rough sections as we can,” Hanson said. “We blade them and then the next day they call because they are rough again. This weekend has helped with the dry and warm weather.”
He said part of the problem is the gravel roads can’t be cut too deep when grading. If crews do and there is rain and snow the roads will end up getting muddy and sloppy. That means the road commission has to go back to the start.
Hanson also provided some advice to people if they come across a freshly graded gravel road — slow down. If they reduce speed they can help to pack the road in place and then the grading will last longer.
To say it has been difficult this spring would be an understatement, according to Osceola County Road Commission Manager Michael Mattzela.
He said on top of the frost coming out of the ground slowly, the freezing and unthawing have been pretty difficult. As a result, Mattzela said the gravel roads are in poor condition right now.
To help correct the problem, Mattzela said he has authorized crews to work overtime when there is warm, dry weather to get the gravel roads done. He also said he is delaying other projects until the gravel and dirt roads in the county can get put back in shape.
“We are going to be working on them a little later than in most years to shape them up, but we realize we have to do something,” Mattzela said.
Like his counterparts in Missaukee and Wexford counties, Mattzela said his agency has also been getting a lot of calls and complaints about the condition of gravel and dirt roads. He said people need to be patient and understand a few things when it comes to gravel/dirt roads.
First, it takes longer than a day to address the current issues on the county’s gravel roads. Mattzela said crews have had to deal with holes, chatter bumps and various water problems, including washed-out roads. For that reason, it will take more time to get these gravel and dirt roads back into shape this spring. One pass over is not going to fix the problem.
He also said frost is still in the roads and the forecasted cold that is coming later in the week is only going to prolong that, which will delay these roads from getting fixed up.
While it may not be as quick as residents would like, Mattzela said his crews are doing everything they can to fix the problem.
“People tend to think we are holding out and doing other things. Even the guys feel bad,” he said. “They take pride in their beats and it has been impossible to do things. It’s not that we don’t want to or don’t care, but Mother Nature has given us this situation.”
