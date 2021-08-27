LAKE CITY — As summer break comes to an end, students have begun returning to the classroom, and school officials are excited.
“We’re excited to have another great year as a school district,” Lake City Area Schools superintendent Timothy Hejnal said.
In his first school year as superintendent, Hejnal said preparations have been going well as the district plans to have a greater percentage of face-to-face classes while keeping the virtual option available.
“We believe our virtual option is a great option, whether or not there’s a pandemic,” Hejnal said.
Though there will be more face-to-face classes, Hejnal said there won’t be any COVID restrictions this year. However, Hejnal said they are looking at different strategies developed by the CDC to ensure the safety of the students and mitigate the COVID risk. If COVID cases were to rise, Hejnal said they would consider implementing certain restrictions.
“We’re putting in place the key strategies the CDC recommended to keep our students safe,” Hejnal said.
With students coming back into the classrooms, Hejnal said they are also focusing on mental health. To help students process the current pandemic, Hejnal said they have hired two new social workers, one at the middle school and high school level.
“We are creating a health services department in the building to help meet the needs of our students and their families,” Hejnal said.
Coming out of the pandemic, Hejnal said their goal is to give the students a sense of belonging and reconnect them. With this program, Hejnal said they want to help students with issues outside of the classroom.
While the struggles of the pandemic played a factor in these decisions, Hejnal said mental health will remain a key focus long after the pandemic comes to an end.
As for staffing, Hejnal said they have hired Jessica Vanderbrook as the new middle and high school principal and Darren Barnes as the new middle and high school assistant principal and athletic director. He also said there has been some staff turnout, though ensured students would still receive a quality education.
“I want people to know that we will maintain excellence in the classroom,” Hejnal said.
Over at Northern Michigan Christian School, Superintendent Scott Curell said the school year has gotten off to a great start.
With classes beginning last Wednesday, Curell said they will have to have face-to-face classes (with no virtual option) while maintaining student safety. This includes limiting the number of students in closed areas and requiring masks on buses (though they will be optional in the school building).
“We are implementing what is required of us to keep kids safe,” Curell said.
As with Lake City schools, Curell said they have also hired new staff members, including a third grade, fourth grade, math, and English teacher, as well as a new maintenance director. With two of these new staff members being former alumni, Curell said they were excited that these staffers decided to come back.
Along with the new staff, Curell said they also made renovations to their gym (new floors, bleachers, and paint job) and built a new practice faculty. With this new faculty, Curell said their student athletics will be able to have reliable practice times as there will be two gyms for teams to practice in.
With the school year up and running, Curell said they are looking forward to returning their focus to the students and their education.
“We’re just really excited for the start of the school year,” Curell said.
