REED CITY — Kids of all ages faced disruptions to their social and emotional health while confined to virtual classrooms. In the aftermath, local schools are adopting programs that prioritize students’ mental wellbeing and relationships with their peers.
Social Emotional Learning, or SEL, might seem new to those who came across its content under another name, but the program was developed in the 1990s, and it’s been implemented in one way or another throughout the state of Michigan ever since.
However, times have changed, and children today face unique pressures brought on by social media, and more recently, the abrupt pause to their social lives, thanks to a global pandemic.
SEL itself is not a curriculum, but rather a category of education that contains several behavior-focused learning plans that school districts can choose to adopt.
Reed City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sweet said both G.T. Norman Elementary and Reed City Middle School have adopted SEL through the TRAILS to Wellness program, which is a form of training for administration and teaching staff that provides a basis for how they can educate students on SEL skills like kindness, empathy and acceptance.
TRAILS covers three program tiers: Social and Emotional Learning, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Mindfulness/Coping with COVID-19, and Suicide Prevention and Risk Management. Not every tier is relevant to different grade levels at the same time, so while staff are being trained in all three, they’re only required to teach TRAILS lessons applicable to the grade they work with.
Sweet said the district has always aimed to build its students’ confidence and create an environment where kids know they’re supported. But the pandemic further exposed the need for students and educators to learn self awareness, social awareness and mental health awareness.
“We teach human beings, and human beings have a need for personal skills,” Sweet said. “Here in Reed City, we break that apart into intrapersonal skills, personal skills that pertain to me, within me, and interpersonal skills, how I react and deal with people outside of me.”
Elementary, middle and high school staff have all received training through the TRAILS model, but the skills are currently being taught to only K-8 students. Sweet chose TRAILS specifically because of its focus on mental health and suicide prevention.
Reed City Public Schools employs school counselors, behavior interventionists and a social emotional wellness coach, all of whom are spread out across the district, working with students who may be experiencing varying levels of mental distress.
Sweet said these faculty are already well versed in how to navigate mental health struggles within a student body, but TRAILS has given them the tools to identify those issues more quickly and intervene before they escalate.
“The last thing a district wants to experience is a preventable suicide by a student,” Sweet said. “There’s some additional information and training for (staff) to be able to recognize signs of it, to be able to talk to kids about suicide prevention, so that teachers and students are aware of those signs, to be proactive, and where it’s preventable, prevent that from occurring in our district.”
At the elementary level, students have the opportunity to participate in a course called Enrichment, which they attend like any other class on their schedule. Instead of lessons in math, science and English, Enrichment focuses on instilling positive values.
In a recent class period, G.T. Norman Elementary Teacher Marcy Hammond touched on the theme of thankfulness and how her students can demonstrate their appreciation for others.
Hammond’s class had collectively came up with a list of people in the building who they believe deserve to be thanked for all they do. Their assignment was to select someone from the list and write them a “Thank You” letter, then hand deliver it to their office or classroom. As Hammond directed students on letter formatting, she asked them to think about how the recipients will feel after reading their messages and talked about why it’s important to tell people their positive actions are noticed.
There are several messages being communicated through Hammond’s lesson that align with what Sweet identifies as the key intentions of SEL and TRAILS. Teaching students how their actions impact others is part of self awareness and understanding social cues. When kids are unaware of how their words and actions affect those around them, it can result in conflict that ultimately impacts their ability to learn.
“If we don’t have that in the classrooms, then we have disruptions, you have disagreements, you don’t have things working as smoothly as you would like, and then you don’t learn as much as you’d like,” Sweet said. “If we have a have a classroom where students are self aware, consistently manage themselves, understand how to interact with others, then a classroom can be more productive, as far as a teacher interacting with students, and other students interacting with each other, to facilitate the best learning environment possible.”
SEL has also been put to use in Marion Public Schools. The district previously used a curriculum called Suite360 but recently switched to the same TRAILS program used by Reed City Public Schools.
“So that’s how we’re attempting to address our mental health concerns that we have here and just trying to get kids talking about their feelings, and whatever needs that they might have,” said Superintendent Danyel Prielipp. “We want them to feel that they have a safe place to go.”
The district employs one social worker, who covers both the elementary school and the jr./sr. high school. They, in addition to administration and teaching staff, have been trained in the TRAILS modules and are actively embedding its lessons into everyday curriculum.
Prielipp said elementary students receive about one TRAILS lessons per week, sometimes every other week, depending on the topic. TRAILS content has also been added to the district’s monthly assemblies, where students can be rewarded for demonstrating the theme.
At the middle and high school level, students participate in weekly mentor groups made up of about 15 to 20 kids. Their assigned paraprofessional helps to guide them through TRAILS lessons and work through any questions they might have.
In Cadillac Area Public Schools, Superintendent Jennifer Brown said SEL programs have been selected for each building based on “developmental appropriateness.”
The district’s elementary schools are using an SEL program called Friendzy, which has a focus on friendship building and improving school culture. Middle school students are using a branch of SEL called Second Step, a program that provides social lessons that are relevant to kids of pre-teen and early teen ages.
Cadillac High School has been working with Habits of Mind. Its content touches on skills like managing impulsivity, listening to others with empathy and understanding and thinking interdependently. Cadillac Innovation High School uses a separate curriculum called Dynamic Mindfulness, which targets the concepts of empathy, equity and empowerment.
CAPS too was inspired to include more SEL-based programs in its district due to the noticeable impact of the pandemic on students.
“We know that for students to come to school and have success, they need to feel connected, safe, and supported not just academically but emotionally,” Brown said. “The pandemic caused a lot of instability and isolation, so we have many students who are struggling with these skills.”
Along with the incorporation of SEL concepts into day-to-day learning, Brown said CAPS staff have been promoting positive phrasing such as “be kind all the time,” “we need each other” and “be an upstander, not a bystander.”
When it comes to emotional literacy and learning, it can be difficult to gauge its success in a school community. Sweet said the district’s evaluation of SEL’s affect on students will be more qualitative than quantitative.
TRAILS has different assessments built into its programming as far as testing general knowledge of its concepts, but how the content has changed students will be mostly anecdotal. Sweet said that information can be gathered through speaking with staff about their interactions with students in the classroom and during passing time.
Prielipp said the only assessment being used by the district at present is testing for staff to ensure their understanding of SEL concepts.
As SEL continues to become a part of public school culture, there has been some push back from parents who are concerned about its content. Consultant for the Michigan Department of Education Lauren Kazee said the intention of SEL has been misconstrued to some parents and community members across the state, but it’s simply about trying to support kids’ emotional needs.
Schools have been encouraged to align in some way with parents in their communities, Kazee said, like allowing them to be part of the curriculum selection process, a tactic that Sweet said has been used in Reed City Schools to make parents feel more comfortable with SEL.
Kazee said the anxiety brought on by SEL is similar to that seen when sex education programs were introduced to schools. But regardless of how parents feel about SEL, she said you can’t argue with data. A need for the program is there.
“It’s unfortunate that there’s been so much fear about this without really being able to just stop the rhetoric and just be able to look at what the actual facts are,” she said. “I think it’s a very high emotion time for families, and I’m hoping that things will settle down and we can start to really focus on addressing the kids need.”
The term Social Emotional Learning was coined within the last 30 or so years, but Kazee said its content has been used by schools in one form or another for much longer.
SEL looks different today than it did 20, 40 or 60 years ago, in part because of social media, but also because of social change. The ideas of gender identity and sexual orientation were not widely discussed in the past, but navigating the idea of “self” is not new.
Kazee said the goal of SEL is not to encourage students to question their gender and sexuality, as it’s been misunderstood by some. There is only an encouragement to accept differences in others and treat them with respect, whether it’s in regard to physical ability, race, socioeconomic status or identity within the LGBTQ+ umbrella.
“It isn’t a school’s job to have a child select their gender preference or their sexual orientation; that’s not their job,” she said. “Their job is to educate kids, but it is also their job to ensure that kids feel safe at school, regardless of what that choice may be.”
