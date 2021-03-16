Area schools dealing with recent COVID surges

While things can change at a moment's notice, uncertainty has been the only certainty since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Cadillac Area Public Schools had planned to have high school students who chose the face-to-face learning pathway return to school together beginning Monday. Since high school students returned from the holiday break, the district cut class sizes in half at the high school to reduce the risk of exposure and potential disruption due to close contacts.
In December, the district told high school families the student body would be divided into two groups, Blue and Gold. The Blue Group would report to school every other day, as would the Gold Group.
With the community cases peaking, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district decided to keep the high school students split up.
"Community spread is peaking, so we want to reduce the risk to kids and will revisit this every week with the health department," Brown said. "Our goal is to reduce the risk of exposure and educational disruption for our students while keeping our doors open safely."
Last week, the district also announced that eighth-grade students will switch to 100% remote learning for the week of March 15 through 19. Brown said 37% of the students had tested positive or were quarantined. In addition to the eighth graders going remote, Brown said two classrooms at Lincoln Elementary also are utilizing remote learning this week due to one positive COVID case in each classroom and quarantining concerns.
The plan is to have the eighth-grade students and the two classrooms at Lincoln Elementary return to face-to-face learning on March 22.
The decision to close McBain High School for the week also was made over the weekend, according to McBain High School Principal Ryan Biller.
"(The decision) was made over the weekend. As I talked with (Interim McBain Superintendent) Howard (Napp) it started to trickle in during the last week or two from outside contact," Biller said. "Many kids were on quarantine but as the week progressed our numbers were where we were not sustaining a good quality education."
He said last Friday there were roughly 95 high school students absent for various reasons. Although not all were COVID-related, when the trend was increasing that concerned school officials, Biller said.
On the district's website, it states, "Due to the increasing demands of contact tracing and the number of students identified as having to quarantine, McBain High School, ONLY, will be moving to remote learning for the week of March 16th–March 19th."
The information on the district's website also said ninth through 12th-grade students are expected to follow the high school remote learning schedule. It also stated teachers will be holding instruction using Zoom and Schoology at the identified times, which students will be expected to attend. Students also will be expected to complete all work assigned through Schoology while they are remote learning.
McBain Interim Superintendent Howard Napp said K-12 there are 12 positive cases of COVID-19 in students and staff and 113 students and staff quarantined. After a spike in the middle school, including a special education teacher, Napp said that the building also will utilize remote learning beginning Tuesday and for the rest of the week.
As of Monday afternoon, Napp said the elementary would remain open to face-to-face instruction, but it could change. In both cases, Napp said the hope is to have high school and elementary students back in the classroom on March 22.
Biller also said all extracurricular activities and practices were canceled for the week at the high school. Biller said the district is encouraging parents to help keep their students from mixing with other students from outside their household the remainder of the week.
