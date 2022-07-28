Area sees spike in probable COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — The number of probable COVID-19 cases in the region more than tripled compared to last week.
From July 20-26, there were 52 probable cases in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, which is 38 more than the week prior.
During the same period, were a total of 20 confirmed cases in Wexford, 16 in Osceola, eight in Missaukee and eight in Lake, totaling 52 confirmed cases. That’s 14 more cases than last week.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 30 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is one more than last week; at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, four patients were reported, which is a decrease of one compared to the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 59 adult non-ICU patients and four pediatric patients. The hospital system also reported four adult ICU patients and three pediatric ICU patients.
No deaths were reported in area counties during the most recent seven-day period.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 99 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 48 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 81 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 262 deaths.
