CADILLAC — Three teens had some sweet success during a fundraiser that aimed to help provide food to area students.
The Cadillac Area Backpack Program has provided and continues to provide food to area school children who are at risk of hunger or insufficient food sources when they leave school for the weekend and have no access to school meals. On Sunday the three teens who make up the conformation class First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac, Ashley Alto, Hailey Alto and Zane Wallis, hosted a dessert auction that raised $3,000 for the program.
“It was an easy choice because we have seen this program in action throughout our school years and we know it makes a difference,” Ashley Alto said.
First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac Youth Director Beth Wallin said the auction was part of an assignment the teen trio had where they had to do a mission project of their choice. Wallin said the teens wanted to support the backpack program because it was relevant to their peers who experience food insecurity.
One of the goals of the mission project was to involve the church as much as possible. They also had to plan it and run the event, Wallin said.
“I want to say there were 60 people who attended and I think most of the people who went to church on Sunday went to the auction afterward,” she said.
Wallin said 16 desserts were made. Some were sold individually while others were sold separately, like cupcakes. There also were cakes with handmade glass platters and Wallin said the big sellers were two chocolate ganache cakes with fresh fruit that sold for $300 apiece. The goal was to raise $1,000 and when they surpassed that goal, the three teens were surprised by the end total.
On Tuesday, the teens presented a check to the backpack program. Katie Paquet, who received the check for the program, said this money will fund roughly 600 backpacks for the area schools. Every week, the program provides around 400 per week.
