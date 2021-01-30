CADILLAC — A health food store specializing in teas, smoothies and other beverages opened its doors recently in Haring Township.
Cadillac Nutrition is located at 1941 North Mitchell St. — the former location of Sweet Treats Bakery.
Products offered at Cadillac Nutrition include teas that are advertised to burn 80-100 calories at a time and shakes under 250 calories that contain less sugar than a single banana.
Owner Katie Buddington said the shakes also are delicious, with varieties such as "Chocolate chip cookie dough," and "Winterberry," to name a few.
"It's always been a dream of mine," Buddington said about her desire to open a store. "I want to help people make better, healthier choices."
Motivated by her experience as an overweight teenager who was bullied by her peers, Buddington eventually made a decision to change her dietary habits, losing 50 pounds in the process.
"I never really looked back after that," Buddington said.
The products offered at Cadillac Nutrition are distributed globally by Herbalife Nutrition, which is a "multi-level marketing corporation that develops and sells dietary supplements," according to the company's website.
During 2020, Buddington said her sister Herbalife clubs doubled their numbers as more people began thinking about ways to stay healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Clubs have been growing exponentially in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan," Buddington said. "Things just started working out (for opening the store this year)."
While Herbalife doesn't discourage its members from advertising their affiliation with the company, Buddington said they want to be seen as a community business that stands on its own merits.
"We want to have our own success," Buddington said. "The goal is to have a place for the community with good vibes."
Buddington said some people are immediately turned off when they hear the name Herbalife because of the perception of the company being a "pyramid scheme" of some sort. Buddington said there is a lot of misinformation out there about the nature of the company but she can attest to its viability and the quality of its products.
"We're a product of the product," Buddington said. "We've seen how well it works."
In addition to teas, shakes and other beverages Buddington said she'd like to eventually offer "fit camps," cardio drumming and outside exercise class when the weather warms up.
Cadillac Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call (231) 468-2467 and check out Cadillac Nutrition on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.