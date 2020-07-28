Areas outside downtown are not paying for development

CADILLAC — It never fails.
Every couple of years or so when millages line a ballot as they do in the upcoming August Primary, questions start being asked about some verbiage at the end of the proposal. On the four countywide millages this verbiage states, "In accordance with state law, a portion of the millage raised may be disbursed to the City of Cadillac Downtown Development and Local Development Finance Authorities.
While it reads as if everyone in the county will be on the hook for having a portion of their taxes going toward the benefit of Cadillac's downtown, that is not the case.
The DDA's basic funding comes from its ability to capture part of the taxes generated within the boundaries of the DDA district. So although millage questions state that a portion of the millage may be captured, property owners who live outside of the DDA don't pay in.
Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said this is a common misunderstanding.
Porterfield said the law requires voters to be made aware if millage money may be taken by any tax increment financing authority. As a result, all millage questions also must state an estimate of the amount of the revenue that millage will generate. For that reason, the voters also must be notified if a portion of that money many not go to its specific purpose, according to Porterfield.
By law, a baseline is established for the district’s taxable value when the DDA is formed. The DDA generates revenues only if the district increases in value above the baseline.
For example, if the district’s taxable value the first year is $50,000, and the next year, the district’s taxable value increases to $55,000, the DDA will collect taxes based only upon the $5,000 increase in value, not on the amount set under the baseline.
The act was put in place to help with the development of infrastructures, such as streets, sidewalks, and utilities.
"So municipalities will set up these authorities and establish their respective districts. These plans will layout which millages may be captured and for how long, many times they do not capture all millages," he said. "The authorities are then allowed to only capture the additional tax dollars created because of increasing taxable values within the districts themselves."
At the same time, Porterfield said all of the taxing entities continue to receive the tax dollars they received before the creation of the district and this ensures they do not lose any tax dollars they were receiving before the creation of the district.
Porterfield stressed that the money captured is only specific to increased tax dollars within the district.
"So say someone lives on Division Street up by the courthouse. Because they are not within the Downtown Development Authority District not one dollar of the taxes they pay would be captured," he said. "These captures are specific to only those parcels within the district."
