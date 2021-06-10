Area's positivity rate is below 3%

CADILLAC — All local counties in the Cadillac News coverage area had COVID-19 positivity rates below 3% on Wednesday.
Here's where the numbers stood.
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 2 had Wexford County’s pandemic total increasing by one and reaching 2,543. Deaths held at 42. The seven-day average positivity rate was 1.5% with the most recent data from June 7. The county’s risk level is now considered low, according to mistartmap.info.
People in the 12-to-15 age bracket have now been eligible for vaccination long enough to have completed their vaccines (the 12-to-15 bracket is eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine, which is a two-dose series). Vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 2.9% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket; 26.4% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 25.2% for people in their 20s; 34.8% for people in their 30s; 42.7% for people in their 40s; 55.3% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 74.9% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 75.8% for people 75-plus. The most recent data, June 78 had the overall initiation rate at 51.3% and the completion rate at 46.6%.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County cases held at 1,262. Health department data had deaths holding at 19. The seven-day average positivity rate was 2.5%.
Missaukee County vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 1.4% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket; 16.7% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 20.8% for people in their 20s; 30.6% for people in their 30s; 36.1% for people in their 40s; 52.9% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 75.4% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 74.7% for people 75-plus. The overall initiation rate was 48.1% and the completion rate was 44.2%.
Lake County
Lake County cases held at 588 and deaths held at 15. The positivity rate dropped to 0.8%.
Lake County vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 1.8% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket; 12.5% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 26.9% for people in their 20s; 63% for people in their 30s; 66.3% for people in their 40s; 55% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 58.5% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 58.7% for people 75-plus, unchanged. The overall initiation rate was 55.7% and the completion rate was 52.1%.
Osceola County
Cases held at 1,691, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths held at 31. The positivity rate dropped to 2.1%, the lowest rate in Osceola County since early March.
Osceola County vaccination completion rates, by age bracket, are as follows: 1% for people in the 12-to-15 bracket,; 15.1% for people in the 16-to-19 bracket; 15% for people in their 20s; 21.5% for people in their 30s; 27.5% for people in their 40s; 45.7% for people in the 50-to-64 age bracket; 64% for people in the 65-to-74 bracket and 65.7% for people 75-plus. The overall initiation rate was 40.2% and the completion rate was 36.7%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 891,314 and deaths reached 19,439, an increase of seven.
The most recent vaccination data, based on June 8 MICR records, showed a 54.6% initiation rate and a completion rate of 48.4%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 59.9%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 2.6% and shows a steady decline; the most recent statewide data was from June 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.