CADILLAC — Two Army bands will be teaming up to perform a free concert on Sunday, June 18, at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Performing will be the 73rd Army Band and the 126th Army Band.
The 73rd Army Band is a part of the Virgin Islands Army National Guard. The band plays different styles native to the islands including calypso and steelpans.
The 126th Army Band is a part of the Army National Guard in Belmont, Michigan. The band has three main purposes to, “Serve the military for ceremonies and parades and entertain troops at the pleasure of the Adjutant General and Governor; second to perform for civilian events to entertain the people of the state of Michigan; and third to train for force protection,” according to its bio.
The band plays different styles including brass, rock, ceremonial, and a jazz combo.
Bethany Miller, from the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, said the concert came about when 73rd Army Band member Kevre Hendricks contacted the chamber and asked if they could play.
Miller said Hendricks learned about the area when he and some of his band mates had previously met up with some of the 126th Army Band members in Cadillac.
The concert will begin at 1 p.m.
There will also be an honor guard presentation and food trucks for the event.
Assisting the chamber in organizing the event are the Veterans Serving Veterans Park and the Army National Guard post in Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.