CADILLAC - As an officer in the U.S. Army, Major Mari-Jo Ashbay Nederhoed considers her combat deployments to Afghanistan as two of her career highlights.
During her first tour, her team went into villages on foot to speak with local women.
"It was scary," she said. "We had a nurse and we also gathered intel. It was just amazing to have that opportunity. A lot of females don't get that."
"Mari-Jo is a combat veteran," said Senior Chief USN (Ret.) Julie Dyer, a former Cadillac resident who lives in North Carolina. "Even helping women in Afghanistan is very dangerous...every second is a dangerous situation. I was concerned when she went into combat. But it was wonderful to see her in operations that reached out to women to better their lives in a war zone."
During her second deployment Nederhoed was a transportation officer "out on the road with convoys."
"I enjoyed that," Nederhoed said. "I drove 3,000 miles out in the desert delivering the supplies, the beans and the bullets."
"Dealing with fear as an officer is my responsibility," she added. "As the senior leader, I need to be strong and lead my soldiers and take care of them. I try not to show my fear. I rely on my training and their expertise...knowing they have my six...and I have theirs."
As a major, Nederhoed is used to making tough calls. Perhaps the toughest decision she ever made was to enlist in the Army when she was 40.
A scary decision in desperate times
The Great Recession of 2008 devastated Nederhoed's finances. And even a master's degree couldn't land her a job that would support her family.
That's when Navy veteran Dyer encouraged her to consider a military career after reading that the Army had just raised their enlistment cutoff to age 40.
"At first I said, 'no way,'" Nederhoed said. "But she helped me. On my 40th birthday I went to Lansing for an initial meeting after the recruiters."
"What a gutsy life decision this was for a 40-year-old woman to enlist in the Army," said family friend Bo McCurdy. "I think when she went, she didn't feel like she had much choice. But she was always a competitor."
Nederhoed looked back on that decision over Christmas when she was home with her two children and their families.
"Because of my age it took six months to get through medical and paperwork," she said. "I got the phone call the first week of June and they had me on the bus to South Carolina and it was frightening. To my right and left...17 and 18-year old kids not much older than my own. What am I doing? But I needed to take care of my family."
In boot camp she couldn't do one push-up. But she attacked the training with grit.
"Come on ladies," her drill sergeant would say. "If Nederhoed can do it, you can too. She's old enough to be your mother."
She also submitted a 17-year age waiver request for Officer Candidate School. She was told she was too old. But six months later she became one of the oldest people to be accepted into OCS.
"Sometimes life takes hard decisions and no matter how hard it gets, there's always light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "When I didn't have a place to live, when I lost my business, my house and everything was crashing down on me, I made the hard choices. My children (Dallas Ashbay and Canada VanderVelde) understand that better now. We've grown really close."
Humbled by her promotion
Nederhoed is still humbled by her recent promotion to major.
"Now I'm a field officer," she said. "To reach this level, it's hard for me to comprehend. I have so much responsibility to myself, to my team of soldiers, the Army and the regiment. At this level they expect me to made decisions and lead."
"Being promoted to major means that she is the cream of the crop," Dyer said. "She's a leader among leaders. Mari-Jo busted through because of her integrity, strength and drive."
Nederhoed works as a Public Affairs Officer at Fort Hood, Texas with the Third Calvary Regiment. This is the job she dreamed of when she enlisted.
"I work for the commander," she said. "I get out the regiment messages and prepare any speeches that he needs."
She and one NOC are responsible to cover the 4,500 troopers and communicate their story through social media to people back home.
"I just love my job," she said. "I'm a social media nut anyway."
But it's not a desk job.
"I am with the infantry right now," she said. "I've spent the last six months with them out in the field and I've learned how hard their jobs are. I train right with them. I'm all in body armor carrying camera equipment. I photograph them as they go through training. The only time I'm at my desk is when I'm typing up a story."
"To go in at 40 and continue to do what she's doing in incredible," Dyer said. "Female veterans are so overlooked. Both men and women are sacrificing and Mari-Jo is sacrificing...Mari-Jo is the epitome of the female soldier."
