CADILLAC — There’s a new face patrolling the streets of Cadillac and helping to keep its residents safe.
At Monday’s Cadillac City Council meeting, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka introduced Cole Vanderpool, the newest Cadillac Police Department officer, to those gathered.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the department and council had talked about how they could better present new staff members that take an oath to the public. They thought it might be a good opportunity to do so as part of city council meetings.
That way the person can be publicly recognized, have their families share in that type of ceremony and they can celebrate these people who decide to commit themselves to the community, he said.
Three officers were introduced at the city council meeting in June and on Monday Ottjepka had the “great pleasure‘ of introducing Vanderpool.
Vanderpool was born in Illinois but his family moved to Michigan when he was 8. He grew up in Sterling Heights and attended high school there. He played lacrosse, swimming and tennis, “but he attributes keeping out of trouble to playing baseball,‘ Ottjepka said.
Vanderpool’s a member of the United States Army Reserve and completed basic training in Fort Jackson along with additional training. He has obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and minored in sociology.
He completed police academy at Macomb Community College and recently accepted the police department’s offer to join as an officer, Ottjepka said.
Vanderpool has wanted to be a police officer for as long as he can remember and attributes his success in his life to the support of his family, his parents, and his little siblings.
“We are excited to have him as part of the Cadillac Police Department team,‘ Ottjepka said.
