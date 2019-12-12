Around 800 families served during this year's Project Christmas

CADILLAC — Judy Coffey has seen countless families come through the doors of Project Christmas, and while each is different in their own way, they all seem to share one thing in common — gratitude.
Coffey is the publicity chairwoman for Project Christmas and also has served as one of the greeters at the door for many years.
“I can’t tell you how many have told me, ‘thank you for being here,’‘ Coffey said. “‘This makes a difference for our family.’‘
Project Christmas collects gifts and food over the course of the year and gives it away to hundreds of families in need during a one-day event; this year’s event was held on Saturday.
It was open to residents in both Missaukee and Wexford counties and was held at the Wexford County Civic Arena. The mission of the event is to share the spirit of Christmas with those in need through a collaborative community-wide effort.
Project Christmas Board member Evelyn Rexford said 800 families showed up on Saturday. Coffey said she didn’t have an exact count but estimated the number of people served to be around 2,600 to 2,700, with around $200,000 worth of items given away.
Coffey said she noticed larger families of 5-7 members participating in this year’s Project Christmas, although the total number of attendees was down slightly from last year. She said it’s hard to say why there were overall fewer attendees, and noted that the numbers were down slightly in Wexford County and up slightly in Missaukee County.
While donations also were down slightly from last year, Coffey said they still had an amazing outpouring from industrial companies, individuals and churches.
“It’s a big thing,‘ Coffey said. “It takes a lot of bodies to make this happen and it’s thanks to the generosity of this community.‘
In addition to community support in the form of donations, Coffey said the event required numerous volunteers who helped attendees peruse the booths and choose the perfect items to be placed under their Christmas trees.
The Project Christmas board will be meeting later this month to discuss this year’s event and ways they can improve it for next year. Coffey said they have a little money left over they will put toward next year’s Project Christmas. She said they are constantly looking for good deals on gifts and having that money on hand will be very helpful.
