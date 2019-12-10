CADILLAC — For most young artists, their drawings, paintings, and other artwork are usually destined for the refrigerator, grandma’s house or school hallways or displays.
For some Cadillac Area Public Schools students, however, their artwork will have a temporary home for the next year. CAPS has a program called Art Around Town, which focuses on putting student artwork into the public including in area businesses.
Cadillac High School art teacher Beth Stebbins said the program has been in place for many years and for the students whose work is displayed, it is a different experience to see it framed and hung in a business.
“For many of our students, it is the only opportunity they will have to see their artwork hanging in a public venue. It is also a great opportunity to get our student artwork out into the community to showcase their hard work and the work of our staff in the art department,‘ Stebbins said.
Stebbins said each art teacher from every level, K-12, chose displayed pieces, which she said is always a difficult process. Sixteen businesses will display the artwork.
Stebbins said student artwork can be viewed at Mäkse Boutique, The Wex, Wexford County Courthouse, Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center, Rexair, Cadillac Tire, Mitchell Investments, Johnson Insurance, Cadillac Family Physicians, Caberfae Peaks, Salon 108, Dental Health Professionals, Four Winns and Lakeside Charlies.
Several of the works also are on display at Family Health Care, where a reception to honor all of the featured artists was held on Thursday. All artwork is displayed for about a year, then returned to the student, and new artwork is displayed.
“Each fall, we invite the students and their families to a reception to honor them and allow the opportunity for their work to be seen in what is close to a gallery setting for them,‘ Stebbins said.
