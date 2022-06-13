Art in the Park program returns with free creative projects for the community

REED CITY — After several years on hiatus, the city of Reed City has brought back Art in the Park with a grant from the Osceola County Community Foundation. The program offers a free art project for the community every other Saturday throughout the summer.
Rambadt Memorial Park serves as the venue for Art in the Park, and projects typically run from about 9 a.m. to noon. At each event, teacher and Coordinator Donna Wheeler will demonstrate a different arts and crafts skill and will guide participants in making their own work of art.
For some projects, Wheeler said she’s brought in other local artists to teach, and she’s hoping to include even more in this year’s program.
Some upcoming Art in the Park projects include painting, floral decorating and wreath making. Wheeler said she tries to organize projects that allow all age groups to get involved
“I’ve done everything from metal art to paper making, tie-dye, we’ll do some of that,” she said. “All kinds of things just to try something new.”
Although it isn’t exclusive to younger age groups, Wheeler said Art in the Park is a big attraction for parents, because it gets the kids out of bed and into the community.
Wheeler was the Art in the Park coordinator before it ceased operations before, and she said the biggest difference in reigniting the program today is the availability of social media.
Participants are able to check out the Art in the Park event page and can confirm their attendance online, which gives Wheeler an accurate headcount.
“To get ready for stuff and not know if anyone’s going to show up was the most difficult, frustrating part, and it feels so good,” she said. “I’ve already got 15 people signed up for the next class.”
When the Osceola County Community Foundation began their round of spring grants, Director of Affiliates and Supporting Organizations Maria Gonzalez said the board really liked the idea of funding Art in the Park.
The grant is also a funding source for other Reed City weekend programs, Saturday at the Depot and the Crossroads Picnic Showcase.
“It really covers a lot of the arts and culture in the Reed City area, and just getting that reestablished and started, and moving forward,” she said.
There are many basic need programs funded by the foundation in Reed City and surrounding communities, but Gonzalez said it’s important to engage the communities in a new way.
The goal of the foundation is to continue to enhance the communities they serve. Gonzalez said funding Art in the Park is a way to give Reed City residents something to do, while supporting local artists.
“We find it to be a very valuable piece to our community dynamic,” she said. “And that it brings about a closeness of community and exposure to new opportunities and things that are happening within our area.”
Wheeler also believes the program has become a way for the community to connect, and for kids and parents to enjoy the weekend together.
Another side effect of the program is the attention it draws to the local parks system. There’s a playground just near the Art in the Park set up, Wheeler said, so kids can play when they’ve completed their project.
She also encourages people to bring a picnic lunch and spend some time in the park when the activity is through.
“It’s a really good thing, and it’s something different, because there’s a lot of sports; there’s not a lot of arts,” she said. “So it’s really good to have it back for that reason, too.”
The next Art in the Park is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18 at Rambadt Park from 9 a.m. to noon, and the project is titled “Summer Flowers.” Interested parties can confirm their attendance by signing up in person at Homemade and More in Reed City, or through the Art in the Park Facebook page.
