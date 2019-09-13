TRAVERSE CITY — Submissions are now being accepted through October 4, 2019 for the 13th Annual “Art of Recovery: The Human Journey‘ show sponsored by Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority.
The show celebrates the resiliency and healing power of people and features art by professional and novice artists alike.
Anyone who lives in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Wexford, Missaukee, Crawford or Roscommon counties who is recovering or has recovered from anything is eligible to enter.
Guidelines and entry forms are available at http://www.northernlakescmh.org. For more information, call Cynthia Petersen at (231) 935-3099 or email info@northernlakescmh.org.
