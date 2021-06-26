CADILLAC- Grab some pastels and paint brushes, because Art Week is back again.
Traditionally, the Cadillac Festival of the Arts, Phyllis Olson Art Fair makes an appearance over the summer, but it's been postponed to 2022.
Last year's Art Week, also called the Cadillac Festival of the Arts Reimagined, was an art fair stand-in during the pandemc.
Now, Art Week is returning with the Cadillac Festival of the Arts Reimagined 2. Art fair coordinator, Danielle Renwick, said the change was made due to lack of interest.
"This year, we had just really, really poor interest in our art fair. So, we really couldn't do the art fair and justify spending the money and the time with almost no volunteers," she said. "We got about a third of the the artist entries that we would normally get in a normal year, so we decided to have a whole week of events."
Starting on July 12, the week begins with supply pick-up for the Community Chalk Art Contest. One bag of chalk per person will be available at the Up North Arts building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone is welcome to participate, and judging will be done separately for ages five to eight, nine to 12, 13 to 15, 16 to 18 and adults.
Originality and creativity are the only artwork requirements.
"We're looking for their original artistic expression. If they want to draw Pokemon, that's great," Renwick said. "We just want to see their natural talent come through with the chalk."
Participants can send their name, age, phone number and a photo of their artwork to artfair@upnorthartsinc.com to enter the contest. Judging starts on July 17 and winners will be announced through Facebook and email.
Another staple of this year's Art Week is the yART sale on July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For those wondering what exactly a yART sale is, Mollie Frier, Up North Arts advisory board member, said it's a collection of art-related donations from members of the community, sold at yard sale prices.
"Maybe you have a lot of handmade pottery or something, and it's crowding you out and you want to make room for new acquisitions," she said. "You can donate the other things you bought that you no longer want in your house anymore, or paintings that you've purchased that no longer hold your interest."
The event will act as a fundraiser for Up North Arts, but it will also be a way to make art more accessible.
"It's a way to introduce yourself, or give you some play things to experiment with and try different art materials," Frier said. "You might buy some things that you can use at a class that you take at Up North Arts."
The hope is for the yART sale to become annual, according to Frier, with the possibly of expanding and allowing sellers to set up their own tables at the event.
"That's our dream, but we have to start small so we know what we've got going on," she said.
Along with the chalk art competition and the yART sale, Art Week features an opening night performance of "Love, Loss, and What I Wore" from the Cadillac Footliters and live music from the Cadillac Orchestra and the Clam Lake Band.
Promoting community togetherness is a reason to bring the arts to Cadillac, according to Renwick, despite any setback from the pandemic.
"I feel like the arts have always been there for people after really serious national and worldwide events," she said. "The arts are always there representing all the groups of people, and really inspiring people to continue on, and to have faith that things will get better."
Art Week will run from July 12 to July 17. To find out more about Art Week and to see the official event schedule, visit www.facebook.com/CadillacFestivalOfTheArts/.
