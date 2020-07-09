CADILLAC - The Cadillac Festival of the Arts is one of Cadillac's most successful events, drawing thousands of visitors to our lakefront every July to showcase artists, artisans, food vendors and local music.
Early last spring organizers agonized over whether to cancel the 52nd annual event.
"We really didn't want to cancel," said Dani Renwick, art chair coordinator and committee member. "We watched all the arts festivals nationwide cancel. I know a lot of artists personally, and I know how this was a (financial) crunch for them."
On May 31 the Cadillac Arts Council and Up North Arts announced the cancellation. And then they could have taken the summer off.
Instead, volunteers began to "reimagine" the event with multiple goals; to keep the community safe while offering virtual events to benefit the community, the artists and musicians plus the nonprofits that participate each year.
What emerged is the Cadillac Festival of the Arts Reimagined!
All virtual events can be accessed on the Cadillac Festival of the Arts Facebook page, where they will also post a website link to the Art Fair vendors so patrons can find their favorite artists and still acquire the art they love. The page will also provide donation opportunities for the nonprofit groups that have had a large presence at the festival every year.
The Facebook page has a complete calendar of live-streamed music with musicians including Rachael Davis, Chris Buhalis, Root Doctor and Adam Joynt to name a few.
A list of virtual art museums from around the world will be featured as well as a video tour of the Wexford County Historical Society Museum featuring exhibits and its history.
Community chalk and lawn art opportunities will provide fun and artful projects including a contest and exhibition.
Local restaurants will provide daily specials as part of the Taste of Cadillac.
"This is the art fair that didn't happen," said organizer Linda Anderson. "And this has created all of this new wonderful stuff."
"So much about the COVID is bittersweet," said Cadillac Wings artist Shannon Nelson. "But a lot of good things are coming out of it."
"I'm thinking that we are doing more this year for the community with this, due to the COVID," said Renwick. And going forward, I think this will be an art week forever. This is the year that we became an art week."
Facebook events - Cadillac Festival of the Arts - July 13-18, 2020
Monday, July13
12:30 p.m. - Virtual Up North Arts Studio tour
6 to 8 p.m. - Chalk pick up for the Community Chalk Art Contest and Exhibition at Up North Arts outside in back parking lot.
Tuesday, July 14
12:30 p.m. - Virtual art studio tour with Dani Renwick/Charmellow.
5 p.m. - Wexford County Historical Society virtual video tour premiere.
7 p.m. - Footliters scenes
Wednesday, July 15
12:30 p.m. - Cadillac's new selfie wall, Cadillac Wings mural process revealed.
Live Music:
6 p.m. - Robbie Schaefer
7 p.m. - Michael Clem
8 p.m. - Kate Pillbury
Thursday, July 16
12:30 p.m. - Footliters scenes
Live Music:
6 p.m. - Mark Lavengood
7 p.m. - Emily Petersmark
8 p.m. - Max LL Lockwood
Friday, July 17
12:30 p.m. - Wexford County Historical Society virtual tour video replay.
Live Music:
6 p.m. - Adm Joynt
7 p.m. - Chris Buhalis
8 p.m. - Root Doctor
Saturday, July 18
5 p.m. Community Chalk Art Contest winners announced
Live Music:
6 p.m. - Deep Fried Pickle Project
7 p.m. - Rachael Davis
8 p.m. - Escaping Pavement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.