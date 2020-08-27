For school districts throughout the area, developing a reopening strategy has taken up a lot of time and energy in recent months, culminating in the completion of comprehensive back-to-school plans that detail nearly every aspect of school operations and how they may be affected by COVID-19.
But the work isn't done yet.
As teachers, administrators, bus drivers, custodial staff and other school personnel get into the swing of things in the next weeks and months, they'll be finding out what works ... and what doesn't.
Sticking points may exist in any of the policies created to deal with COVID-19: for instance, how well will districts be able to ensure that students wear masks when they are supposed to?
Anyone who's ever spent time with elementary-age kids knows how hard it can be to get them to follow instructions. How difficult will it be to convince them to keep their masks on? Will there be a similar challenge for the older students?
"There's no playbook for that," said Kim Blaszak, superintendent of Lake City Area Schools, who added that they likely will be creating some videos that explain why wearing masks is important and why they're requiring it at the school.
She said they may have to remind some kids to wear their masks, and if not wearing one becomes a reoccurring issue for a student, they will face consequences as prescribed in the school's student handbook.
Blaszak said with the district offering completely virtually classes, there's always the option of that student receiving their instruction at home.
To alleviate the burden that bus drivers may have ensuring that all the students on their route are wearing masks (as well as to ensure the buses are adequately sanitized between routes), Blaszak said they will be staggering start and dismissal times, which will lessen the number of kids on the bus at any given time.
Len Morrow, superintendent of Manton Consolidated Schools, said for younger students, they'll try to educate them about why it's important to wear masks at certain times and why, at other times, it's OK to take them off.
"We'll play it up to be a positive thing," Morrow said. "To turn it into a thing people are doing to stay safe, as opposed to a negative thing. We'll just have to be consistent with the message."
While this type of approach may not be as effective for older kids, Morrow said he believes most students will be respectful of the policy. Like Lake City, Morrow said Manton's policy will be to discipline students that don't wear their masks based on guidelines set forth in the student handbook, with virtual learning being the ultimate option for those who continue to break the rules.
Wednesday was the first day back for Manton schools, and Morrow said the reopening went very well, with students for the most part adhering to the mask mandate at all times.
"We're ironing out some kinks but overall it went smoothly," Morrow said.
Senior student Dreden Morrow, 17, said the changes that have been made at the district will take some getting used to, but he's happy to be back.
One of the biggest challenges, Dreden said, is wearing a mask at all times, as it oftentimes causes his glasses to fog up.
"I have to pull it down a little bit sometimes so I can see," Dreden said.
Junior student Addisen Pant, 16, agreed that wearing a mask will be a big adjustment.
"I occasionally pull it back up to make sure it's on," Addisen said. "It's been different but it's good to get back into a routine."
Besides mask usage, another ongoing challenge for districts will be how to deal with athletic activities, both those associated with organized team sports such as football, volleyball and basketball, and as part of the regular curriculum of physical education.
As for team sports, districts in this area all have indicated they intend to follow the recommendations set forth by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
For physical education, however, schools have been left to develop their own plans, and each district is approaching things a little differently.
At Lake City, for instance, Blaszak said all elementary students will be attending physical education from home, using virtual instructions downloaded off the internet.
Blaszak said there will be a similar setup for special classes like art and music, which also will be done virtually from home. She said the idea is that the students will spend most of the day on school grounds "cohorted" in a single classroom, with limited contact with students in other classes.
Blaszak said older students who attend physical education at the school will be allowed to remove their masks when engaged in aerobic activity but they'll likely be limiting high-impact activities such as pick-up games of basketball.
Mesick Consolidated Schools Superintendent Scott Akom said they'll be requiring students to wear masks even when engaged in exercise but they'll also have scheduled times when students can remove their masks to alleviate the discomfort.
"It will just become a part of our dress code," Akom said.
Like Manton and Lake City, Akom said Mesick will be holding physical education outside as long as possible. What they'll do once the weather turns cold, however, has not yet been determined.
"We're taking it day by day," Akom said.
In Friday's edition of the Cadillac News, school officials will discuss yet another unknown coming into the start of the 2020-2021 academic year — how they'll pay for all the purchases they've made to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.
