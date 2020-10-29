As cold weather approaches, officials warn of dangers posed by carbon monoxide

CADILLAC — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that every year, at least 430 people die and another 50,000 are hospitalized in the U.S. from exposure to carbon monoxide, sometimes called the "invisible killer."
This week is Carbon Monoxide Safety and Awareness Week in Michigan — a state that sees 140 hospitalizations a year from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Odorless, colorless and tasteless, carbon monoxide is found in fumes produced by furnaces, kerosene heaters, vehicles "warmed up" in garages, stoves, lanterns, gas ranges, portable generators, and in fumes from burning charcoal and wood.
According to Consumers Energy, carbon monoxide poisoning can occur almost anywhere — homes, businesses, RVs, cabins, boats, even deer blinds and ice shanties.
Often, poisoning occurs when appliances aren’t operating properly. But improper ventilation, such as leaving a vehicle or power lawn equipment running inside a garage (even with the door open), operating a portable generator inside a home or garage, or using fuel-burning space heaters in an enclosed space can create carbon monoxide.
In 2009, four children from Cadillac suffered carbon monoxide poisoning originating from fumes in their mother's vehicle. The children were placed in a hyperbaric chamber and flown by helicopter to Grand Rapids. The mother later was charged with child abuse. In another case from 2012, a Lake County woman died in her home from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a mechanical failure in the furnace. In another case from earlier this year, a family of 10 from downstate was found to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning originating from their RV.
Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning often mimic the flu and include headache, dizziness, nausea/vomiting, fatigue, shortness of breath, confusion and stinging/burning of the eyes. Prolonged exposure can cause loss of consciousness and death. High concentrations of carbon monoxide can kill in less than five minutes.
CDC statistics from 2010-2015 indicate that the greatest number of deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning occur during the winter months of January, February, November and December.
Studies indicate that although deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning have decreased in the U.S. since the 1960s, rates of calls to poison control centers significantly increased over the same period.
"One death is too many," said Consumers Energy representative Debra Dodd. "Especially when it's so easy to defend yourself against it."
Dodd said by far the best defense against carbon monoxide poisoning is to install a UL-listed audible carbon monoxide alarm on every level of your home, business and boats. If a carbon monoxide problem occurs it will alert you via a loud alarm.
Although it may seem silly to some, Dodd said hunters and ice fishermen who use fuel-burning heaters should also bring a carbon monoxide detector with them when they sit in their deer blinds and ice shanties.
Modern building codes now require new homes to be installed with carbon monoxide detectors, which are much more affordable nowadays than they were in the past, Dodd said.
Dodd said since carbon monoxide poisoning mimics symptoms caused by the flu, people may not realize what is happening. Anyone who notices their symptoms disappear when they go outside to get some fresh air may be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, not the flu, Dodd said.
If you experience any carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms and suspect a problem, leave the building immediately, call 9-1-1 for medical attention and stay out of the building until the problem has been corrected.
In addition to death, Dodd said long-term exposure to carbon monoxide can cause other permanent health effects, including brain damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.