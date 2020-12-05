CADILLAC — Health care workers have been compared frequently in the last several months to soldiers in battle, fighting an invisible adversary that is no less a danger to this country's citizens than a foreign invader would be.
At Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, the workers on the front-lines (another battle analogy) have learned to cope with constant operational changes, fatigue and stress brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been a long road," said Betsy Rozeveld, registered nurse and manager of inpatient services at the hospital. "There have been a lot of changes in the last six to eight months. We're all kind of tired but we've banded together with the common purpose of taking care of patients. Even though we're tired, we're also driven and passionate."
Rozeveld said since the situation is so unlike anything they've ever experienced, in many ways, health care providers are creating the playbook as they go.
"We're pioneering the way this is done right now," Rozeveld said. "We're doing the very best we can with what we know at the time."
While the number of COVID-19 patients remained in the single digits at the hospital through much of the pandemic, since the beginning of November, hospitalizations have spiked to as many as 20 people at a time.
One of Rozeveld's responsibilities as manager of inpatient services is to keep track of their COVID-19 patients and the number of beds available within the entire Munson Healthcare system.
Although they always try to keep patients at the local hospital, Rozeveld said they've adopted more of a regional approach to deal with the pandemic in the event one hospital runs out of beds or a patient could be better served at another location.
Since visitors aren't permitted in areas where there are COVID-19 patients, Rozeveld said another role that hospital employees have taken on during the pandemic is that of emotional support person.
"We are their morale boosters," Rozeveld said in regard to patients who can't have outside visitors.
Rozeveld said as the number of patients has steadily risen, it's become increasingly important for employees to understand their own limitations.
"You can't pour from an empty cup," Rozeveld said. "You have to recognize your limitations and take care of yourself. Personally, I like to unplug and spend time with my family (which is comprised of her husband and their four children)."
Rozeveld said she doesn't worry very much about the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus while at work, considering all the personal protective equipment at their disposal and the safety measures in place at the hospital to prevent such an occurrence.
"I feel very protected and secure," said Rozeveld, who actually worries more about going to the grocery store or out in the public in general than she does coming to work.
Heading into the heart of the holiday season, experts predict the wave of COVID-19 cases will continue to swell. Rozeveld said while they're not currently at the point of being overrun with patients, they're starting to consider what their next steps will be if case numbers continue to rise.
Dr. James Whelan, acting chief of medicine at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, said one of the big upsides to having relatively few numbers of cases in the spring and summer is that they were able to develop plans for the eventuality of more cases later on.
Whelan said their plan calls for a shift of hospital resources to COVID-19 patients as the system begins to become overwhelmed. That means that elective services would be suspended until cases were brought to more manageable levels, similar to what happened in the spring.
Another huge benefit of having light caseloads at the beginning of the pandemic is that treatments for the disease have improved as more has been learned about the virus.
Whelan said it's concerning to him that many people say they would not be interested in taking a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available today.
"A vaccine is going to be the thing that breaks this surge," Whelan said. "Everything about this is unprecedented, so it's normal for people to be anxious (about a new vaccine) ... but we've been doing this for many years. Entire drug companies stopped everything they were doing to make a vaccine — the best and brightest experts in the field have been working on it."
Whelan said there are a couple of things people should keep in mind about the notion of taking a vaccine that has been developed in a short period of time — doctors create a new one every single year for the flu; side effects of most vaccines are extremely rare; and an enormous amount of resources were poured into creating the COVID vaccine.
Whelan said the U.S. is well on its way to developing herd immunity to the coronavirus (some estimates indicate as much as 30% of the populations has already been infected), although he doesn't think the idea of allowing the virus to spread unchecked through the rest of the population is wise.
"If it didn't kill anyone, lead to millions of hospitalizations, or cause long-term consequences that still aren't fully known, (herd immunity may be a good strategy)," Whelan said. "We're talking about 250,000 to 300,000 dead, which is unacceptable."
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for District Health Department No. 10, said the sheer number of hospitalizations that would result from a nonchalant attitude about COVID-19 spread has potential to overwhelm the country's health care institutions.
"Health care systems could really be trouble," Taylor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.