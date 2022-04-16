CADILLAC — Carmel Street resident Craig Taylor isn’t constantly thinking about nice things he can do for people in the community.
He doesn’t have to, because opportunities seem to pop up all on their own.
Recently, he met an elderly woman while walking up the stairs to the Cadillac Post Office. They exchanged pleasantries and were about to go on their way when Taylor noticed that the vehicle parking area was a little slick, so he offered to walk the woman to her car to make sure she made it safely.
If he would have arrived a few seconds earlier or later, this positive encounter probably never would have happened.
“You just have to be prepared for it,” said Taylor, who in recent weeks has walked his neighbor’s dog, shoveled another neighbor’s driveway and brought another neighbor’s garbage tote in from the curb after trash pickup, to name just a few unsolicited acts of kindness.
“A ton of little things,” Taylor said. “It would feel negligent if I didn’t do them.”
While Taylor has been making an effort to perform at least one of these small acts a day in response to the “150 days of kindness” challenge issued by the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac, he admits he’s been remiss in explaining the campaign to those who’ve been the recipients of his good deeds.
He said he doesn’t perform the acts to draw attention to himself — that’s not what it’s about.
“The act speaks for itself,” Taylor said.
First Presbyterian Church Pastor Mike Horlocker said many of the congregants who’ve participated in the campaign over the last several weeks feel the same way, preferring their acts to remain anonymous and in service to a greater cause.
“They don’t want it to be about getting recognition,” Horlocker said. “They’re taking it very seriously right now.”
The campaign is part of the church’s 150th birthday celebration from March to September; during that time, Horlocker said the church is encouraging its congregants to perform acts of kindness every day above and beyond what they normally would do.
When the campaign started, Eilish Brigham, 5, was inspired to donate several inches of her hair to a family friend who recently was diagnosed with leukemia. Eilish’s mother, Annika, said when her daughter learned that donated hair could be used to fashion wigs for people going through chemotherapy, she immediately jumped on the chance to donate hers.
“She really loves talking about her friend,” Annika said. “It touches her heart ... I may be a little biased here, but I think that’s remarkable for someone her age.”
Annika said she, too, has been called to take part in the campaign, and has been paying the bill for people behind her in line for coffee in the morning.
“I enjoy the anonymity of it,” Annika said. “It really is something we all should be implementing in our daily routines. Life can get tough. We can do things to make it a little bitter, to make a bitter cup taste a little sweeter.”
Another church member, Amy Schmid, decided she needed to do something to help the relief effort in Ukraine: through a charitable organization run by fellow Edward Jones financial advisor Rob Sturgill, Schmid paid to have a refugee and her three daughters stay in a hotel once they got to Poland.
“Honestly, I have been bothered by this whole thing. Not only for Ukraine but the countries that border it. I was something I could do that was proactive,” Schmid told the Cadillac News in March. “It was a small, but intentional act to help.”
Horlocker said the First Presbyterian Church congregation also donated $14,000 to send to refugee camps in the region. He said the congregation initially was asked to match $500 put up by one of the church committees but congregants took it upon themselves to raise much more. Horlocker thinks the campaign might have something to do with that.
Closer to home, Horlocker said the church recently purchased Jimmy John’s sandwiches for the entire Cadillac Police Department and intend to treat the fire department, EMS and other first responders in the area with a meal in coming weeks. Congregants also have helped box and distribute meals for Feeding America, and donated quilts to cover all the beds at the recently completed New Hope Center homeless shelter.
Something Horlocker personally loves to do is place Cadillac Java gift cards and $50 gas cards on random windshields, along with a card explaining the church’s campaign and how people can participate.
On Easter Sunday, Horlocker said the church will give out 200 envelops, each containing $5, to attendees with the stipulation that they use the money for an act of kindness.
The campaign ties in perfectly with Easter, Horlocker said, because the holiday is all about the importance of putting faith into action.
“That’s what Easter calls us to do,” Horlocker said. “I don’t think the resurrection is about us being comfortable doing our own thing. It’s about doing what we can in our small corner of the world to make it a better place. We don’t worship an open tomb — Jesus is out in the world. We’re called to be the hands and feet of Jesus in the world.”
While the campaign started at the First Presbyterian Church, Horlocker said they hope that other churches and people in the community join in. Those who perform acts of kindness are welcomed to take pictures of what they did and send them to the church. Horlocker said they intend to fill up the “I” in their “Let’s be the I in Kind” campaign posters with these pictures.
“We’re hoping to get the whole community involved,” Horlocker said.
To learn more about the campaign, look up First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac on Facebook or call (231) 775-7111.
