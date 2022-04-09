CADILLAC — It’s a safe bet that you won’t find a selection of homemade chocolate bunnies for sale anywhere in the Cadillac area larger than the one at The Sweet Shop.
Over the course of the Easter season, owner Jeanine Russell said they make between 400 and 500 chocolate bunnies, in addition to a couple hundred cream eggs, 150 to 200 chocolate-covered Peeps, and about 150 white chocolate deviled eggs.
Russell said walk-in traffic and calls for specialty orders of Easter candy began to pick up last weekend and likely will continue to be steady through next week.
“We’re ready,” Russell said. “Our bunny buffet is set and ready to go.”
The annual Easter rush is familiar to Russell, who’s owned The Sweet Shop for 20 years. Before she purchased the establishment, Russell’s parents owned it for 20 years. She said her parents purchased the business from Gracie McKellop in 1982.
While Easter is busy, it’s not their busiest time of year. Russell said the Christmas season draws the highest overall sales and Valentine’s brings in more single-day sales than any other holiday.
Chocolate bunnies are their most popular Easter candy, and they produce a diverse assortment of them in all sizes, including a giant 12-pound bunny that has to be assembled in multiple phases using two different molds.
“It takes a couple of hours to make,” Russell said about the giant bunny. “Some years we sell it, some years we don’t. But it’s always fun to make.”
With the exception of the giant bunny, which is hollow, the process for making their solid chocolate bunnies is similar regardless of size. First, they melt some chocolate that comes in 12-pound blocks; then they ladle the chocolate into a funnel; then they dollop the chocolate into the various molds used to produce the shape of the bunnies. Some of the molds have edible coloration that adheres to the outside of the chocolate to create a design. Once in the molds, the chocolate is cooled for several minutes until it is hard and ready to take out of the mold and be packaged for sale.
Like many businesses, Russell said they’ve lately had to adapt to supply chain disruptions, which have led to difficulties obtaining chocolate.
“When I find some, I buy as much as I can,” said Russell, who added that due to the supply chain issues, the price of chocolate has risen sharply.
So far, Russell said they’ve been fortunate not to have to increase prices at The Sweet Shop, and she hopes that things will settle down soon so they won’t have to at any point in the future.
New this Easter at the Sweet Shop are chocolate-covered Nutter Butters. Russell said they also offer $3 baskets and boxes that can be filled with an assortment of goodies.
The Sweet Shop is located at 111 S. Mitchell St. in downtown Cadillac. For more information, call (231) 775-2201.
