As people head north MSP reminds them to be 'hands free'

This weekend is the last big travel weekend of the summer and many Michiganders made the trip north.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said there aren’t any special holiday traffic initiatives this weekend within the district he covers, but troopers will be out doing dedicated road patrols to help with the influx of traffic that is expected.
He said there wasn’t an uptick in traffic volume Thursday, but it was expected to happen as the afternoon went on Friday. He also reminded people who planned on driving this weekend that the hands-free law is in effect and troopers will be looking for those who are violating it.
“That habit needs to be broken still. We will be looking for that,” Carroll said.
The new law, which started in June, makes it illegal to hold and use a mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle in Michigan. With the bill signing, Michigan became the 26th state in the U.S. to establish hands-free driving laws.
Before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed this into law, the Michigan House and Senate passed House Bills 4250, 4251 and 4252 to amend parts of the Michigan Vehicle Code to reduce distracted driving crashes and fatalities.
Texting while driving was already illegal in Michigan, but that law was instituted years ago when cell phones and their capabilities were much different. The new law now makes all cell phone usage illegal while driving.
The new law amended Michigan law to make it illegal to use a mobile electronic device to do any task, including, but not limited to, sending or receiving a telephone call; sending, receiving or reading a text message; viewing, recording or transmitting a video; and accessing, reading or posting to a social networking site.
The law also makes holding or using a cell phone while driving a primary offense, which means an officer could pull someone over and ticket them for this offense. The new legislation specifically states, however, that police would not be allowed to search a driver solely because of this violation.
The legislation defines holding a cell phone or electronic device as physically supporting it with “any part of the hands, arms or shoulders.”
If someone is caught violating these aforementioned rules, they would face fines and/or be required to perform community service. The first violation would be a $100 fine or 16 hours of community service or both. The second and any subsequent violation would result in a $250 fine or 24 hours of community service or both.
If three violations occur within three years, the new law states the driver would be ordered to court to complete a driver-improvement course.
There are, however, exceptions to the rules. The law states that police, first responders, and other emergency workers would not be prohibited from using a cell phone while performing official duties. The same exception goes for anyone calling or texting 911 to report an emergency or seek help.
Other exceptions include using GPS, but only if it’s hands-free. Phones could be used as navigation systems so long as it is in a hands-free fashion, such as mounting them to the dashboard or using voice commands to control them.
