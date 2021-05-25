Graduations are happening and schools are nearing the end of a year that has been anything but normal.
COVID-19 has impacted a lot during the past year and school districts have probably been one of the areas hit the hardest. Things, however, are starting to improve. If things continue down that path, the 2021-2022 school year could be “normal.‘
While that is good news, districts know they will be playing catch up to help get many students back on track. The first step in that process could be summer school. With that in mind, the Cadillac News asked educators from around the area, including special education, to see what their thoughts were on summer school and what it will look like when it starts.
When it comes to if there is an increased need for summer school, it is a district-by-district and student-by-student issue.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said his district is seeing an increased need, which is especially true at the high school level.
“The first semester was difficult for many of our students as they attempted credits online for the first time ever,‘ he said. “We will be offering three weeks of summer school for elementary and middle school; four weeks of credit recovery for the high school.‘
It is a similar story for Cadillac Area Public Schools.
Superintendent Jennifer Brown said since the district was able to offer face-to-face learning opportunities for the entire school year, most CAPS students were able to have progress and make more than a year’s worth of academic growth. She said that was a testament to the district’s staff and the hard work they did to make up for the lost time from the end of the last school year due to the pandemic.
That’s not to say CAPS doesn’t have students who will need the added time during the summer.
“We still have some students who will benefit from a summer school experience, and we will offer credit recovery for our high school kids,‘ she said.
When it comes to special education students, Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox and WMISD Director of Special Education Brenda Tarsa said a little more goes into determining the need for summer school.
Cox said it is decided by data presented to the Individualized Education Program team and if a student is behind or not meeting their goals they can utilize an extended school year program.
Tarsa said each special education student’s service providers collect data to determine if the student is on track for achieving their IEP goals and objectives. The IEP team determines if the extended school year program is warranted or if there is a need for recovery services, according to Tarsa. She also said recovery services are based upon the needs of pandemic learners.
Tarsa said the extended school year is based upon three variables and is individual for each student. Those variables include if there is a serious potential for regression of skills beyond a reasonable period of recoupment, the nature or severity of the disability and critical stages or areas of learning.
Recovery services are based upon the needs of pandemic learners Tarsa said.
“It also is an individualized determination based on the recovery services warranted to address regression in skills and to accelerate a student’s progress to account for the additional impact of COVID-19 and the resulting interruption of instruction. When determining whether and to what extent recovery services are warranted, it is recommended that the ability of the student to regain skills should be primarily considered,‘ according to the Michigan Department of Education’s Guidance to Address Foregone Learning for Students with IEPs as a Result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
As for subject areas in need of support, Lukshaitis said his district is not looking at it in that way. Instead, He said the goal of summer school is to allow K-8 students to have more time with the core curriculum and allow for extra time with certain materials. For K-8, Lukshaitis said the program is face-to-face. The pandemic created holes in some students’ school time with quarantines and online protocols, according to Lukshaitis.
For high school students, the summer school experience is in the form of credit recovery. That program has always been online with in-person instruction available if needed.
Brown said the continued focus the district has put on reading and mathematics for K-8 students continues for summer school. She also said the high school students in need of summer school work through specific courses needed for credit recovery, so there are a variety of classes in all core areas, including world language.
When it comes to summer school, Brown said CAPS does not intend on using a virtual platform to meet the need. Like Pine River, Brown said an online platform is used for credit recovery, but those students have to come into school to complete their courses.
When it comes to special education, summer school is dependant on the needs of each student, according to Tarsa. She also said with a critical shortage of special education teachers in Michigan, in general, any position is hard to fill, but it is a case-by-case issue.
While summer school is designed to help students who may have fallen behind or need extra work for mastery, both Lukshaitis and Brown said there is no set right or wrong when it comes to what all students should be doing to help reduce the summer slide.
“That question has to be answered by the student and the family. For some kids, the break is really needed more than anything, while others may need some extra school support,‘ Lukshaitis said.
For Brown, the key is for students to have enriching experiences over the summer. This can include family vacations, reading books, creating art or building something. She said kids who have those types of experiences over the summer have far less learning loss.
Moving into the new school year, Brown said it will be essential to be focused on students’ individual needs. That means meeting each student where they are academically and supporting academically but also socially and emotionally.
“This has been a tough year and our kids need to feel safe and supported,‘ she said.
