As some orders lift, cases persist, but more slowly

CADILLAC — Socializing gets a little easier today.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services this week announced the softening of some epidemic orders, which take effect May 6.
If you're fully vaccinated and symptom-free, you can go maskless at indoor residential gatherings; athletes can cease routine COVID-19 testing, and outdoor residential gatherings now face a cap of 50 people. Additionally, large public events can be a little larger; stadiums, festivals and the like can inch a little higher in their capacity limits.
The news comes as positivity rates mostly have been falling or holding steady in the region.
Here are the most recent numbers.
Wexford County
Wexford County added four new cases Wednesday for a pandemic total of 2,438 cases; according to state data deaths held at 37. The 7-day-average positivity rate was up slightly to 13.7%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 12.1% for teens 18 to 19; 15.5% for people in their 20s; 23.8% for people in their 30s; 31.8% for people in their 40s; 45% for people 50 to 64; 68.1% for people 65 to 74 and held at 70.4% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 39.9%, up 0.4 since Tuesday; the numbers were most recently updated on May 4, the state’s dashboard indicated.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had three new COVID-19 cases for a pandemic total of 1,198. Health department data had not been updated as of Wednesday evening; District Health Department No. 10 had reported 17 deaths in Missaukee County, though state data still had it at 16. The positivity rate was down slightly to 17.4%.
On Tuesday vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 5.6% for teens 18 to 19; 12.1% for people in their 20s; 20.4% for people in their 30s; 25.1% for people in their 40s; 43.8% for people 50 to 64; 68.7% for people 65 to 74 and 70.1% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 38.2%, an increase of 0.5 over the previous day.
Lake County
Lake County had one new COVID-19 cases and held at a pandemic total of 551. State data put the county at 14 deaths. The positivity rate was 10.1%.
According to data available on Wednesday, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 3.4% for teens 18 to 19; 7.4% for people in their 20s; 12.6% for people in their 30s; 17.5% for people in their 40s; 36.3% for people 50 to 64; 50.5% for people 65 to 74 and again held at 52.6% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 33%, an increase of 0.4 since Tuesday.
Osceola County
Cases were up by seven for a pandemic total of 1,578, according to Central Michigan District Health Department. Deaths held at 27. The positivity rate was 15.9%, holding fairly steady over the past few weeks.
According to available data on Wednesday, vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 7.9% for teens 18 to 19, which was up more than a full percentage point; 9.4% for people in their 20s; 14.2% for people in their 30s; 18.7% for people in their 40s; 35.3% for people 50 to 64; 56.5% for people 65 to 74 and 58.6% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 31%, an uptick of 0.6 over the previous day.
Statewide cases reached 854,536 and deaths reached 17,939. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 50.9% and the completion rate was 39.9%, an increase of 0.6. The 7-day-average positivity rate is 11.8%
