The calendar has flipped to August.
While that typically means the dog days of summer are not far behind, it also is time when those who live near or plan to visit Michigan waters should be aware of the potential for algal blooms. Some of these blooms can prove to be harmful.
Harmful algal blooms form due to a rapid overgrowth or bloom of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. Cyanobacteria are naturally present in lakes, rivers and ponds. Unfortunately, some cyanobacteria produce toxins, called cyanotoxins, that can be present in cyanobacterial blooms, which at higher levels can be harmful to people and animals.
These harmful blooms usually occur in Michigan from May through October, most commonly in August and September. The occurrence of cyanobacteria and their toxins has been confirmed in lakes across Michigan in previous years, and elevated toxin levels have been documented in a small percentage of Michigan lakes. During 2020, 61 harmful blooms in 35 Michigan counties were reported to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
It is not uncommon for harmful algal blooms to occur in either Lake Cadillac or Lake Mitchell, but Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon said he has not heard of any being reported so far in 2021. Of the two lakes, Solomon said Lake Cadillac more consistently gets blooms and they typically tend to occur in August and September.
EGLE Water Resources Division Lake Michigan Unit Supervisor Gary Kohlhepp said he also has not heard of either Lake Cadillac or Lake Mitchell having problems with algal blooms so far in 2021, but the potential is there for one to pop up.
“I would say, generally speaking, we have a lot of repeat lakes, but I also would say there is a fair number where we get reports for one or two years and then for whatever reason it drops off,” he said.
Kohlhepp said if a lake gets an algal bloom and even if it tests under the threshold for danger, people and pets should stay out of them. He said just because one day it tested “safe” doesn’t mean the next day it is.
“Even if we go out and test for toxins and even if it’s not producing toxins today, it could next week,” he said. “When in doubt, stay out.”
Last year, Kohlhepp said EGLE did get reports in August and September of algal blooms in Lake Cadillac but not Lake Mitchell. He said the readings were mostly low for microsystems, but one came in well over the threshold for recreation.
What do harmful algal blooms look like?
Harmful blooms can look like algal scums or mats, spilled paint or pea soup, or colored streaks on the water’s surface. Visit the HAB Picture Guide for examples of HABs and other algae and plants.
Blooms may last for days or sometimes weeks. Blooms can change in size, toxicity and location within the same day. They also may disappear on a waterbody, but then form at a later time.
What can people do to help prevent harmful algal blooms from occurring?
Michigan residents should learn about nutrient pollution, such as excess nitrogen and phosphorus, to reduce and prevent harmful algal blooms. Excess nutrients may come from detergents, sewers, fertilizers and malfunctioning septic systems.
Michiganders can decrease nutrients getting into the water by:
• Using phosphate-free detergents.
• Disposing of pet waste properly.
• Applying fertilizer only when necessary and applying the recommended amount according to label instructions. A buffer should be left when applying fertilizer near a lake or stream.
• Promoting the use of a natural shoreline, including growing native vegetation along the water’s edge.
• Joining a local organization or like-minded residents to develop or update a watershed management plan if one does not already exist or is out-of-date. A management plan identifies pollutants that are causing water quality problems, the sources of those pollutants and recommends actions that can be taken to reduce pollutant inputs into surface waters.
What are the symptoms of harmful algal bloom exposure?
Breathing in or swallowing water containing harmful algal blooms and their toxins may cause the following symptoms: runny eyes or nose, asthma-like symptoms, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, numbness, headaches, dizziness or difficulty breathing. Skin contact can cause rashes, blisters and hives.
What should people do if they think they have found a harmful algal bloom?
Consult the harmful bloom picture guide for examples of harmful algal blooms and compare your sighting to other algae and plants found in lakes.
If you suspect you have found a harmful algal bloom or have any suspicion:
• Do not let people, pets or livestock in the water or near the shore in affected areas.
• Unless the bloom covers a large part of the lake, you can still use any part of the lake that is not affected.
• Always rinse off people and pets after contact with any lake water.
• If there is a posted harmful algal bloom advisory or closing, follow its instructions.
• Report suspected harmful algal blooms to EGLE by emailing AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov or calling 800-662-9278. If possible, include pictures of the suspected harmful algal bloom.
