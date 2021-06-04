MCBAIN — Temperatures across Michigan are expected to increase throughout the week, and the high heat can reduce the amount of milk cows produce.
Brinks Family Creamery began as a dairy farm in 1942 but expanded about two years ago, now selling dairy products made from the milk of their cows.
Herdsman at Brinks, Kenda Rivera, has been working with animals on her family farm for her entire life. She said the cows are a lot like people; when the heat comes, they get lazy.
"They would just rather lay down instead of get up and eat. I mean, they'll drink water but they just don't move as much when it's that hot," Rivera said.
Brinks has approximately 200 milking cows, which they milk twice a day. Rivera said the cows experience anywhere from one to five pounds of milk loss during the summer. To keep the cows comfortable, and to reduce possible milk loss, the farm has a cooling system in place.
"So, as soon as it hits a certain temperature in the barn, the fans automatically turn on," Rivera said. "A lot of times, like when they come in the holding area, we'll spray them down with water and cool them off a little bit. Make sure they have fly spray on them so that the flys don't bother them."
Michigan State University professor and C. E. Meadows Endowed Chair in Dairy Management and Nutrition, Barry Bradford, said that cows can also produce less cheese as a result of high heat. He said this is because of a decrease in fat, and cows often lose anywhere from 10% to 15% of fat during the summer.
Rivera said that while milk production at Brinks will stay consistent, there will be a decrease in cheese production.
"If you have higher butterfat, butterfat naturally drops in the summertime, just because of heat. So if we run over a certain amount of milk for cheese, we'll get less volume of cheese off of that batch, because the cows have lower butterfat," Rivera said.
Despite the possible decrease in production, Bradford said that if there were a dairy shortage, it wouldn't be noticeable to consumers.
"I really doubt consumers would notice a difference. For most products that we have, there's substantial supplies sort of in storage, or, you know, if anything's affected, we would decrease exports, that sort of thing," Bradford said.
However, Bradford did warn that if the high heat persists, there could be an increase in the price of dairy, if suppliers have to decrease exports as he hypothesized.
