CADILLAC — Reports from this area in recent years show an increase in the number of run-ins people have with ticks, which is a worrisome trend for public health officials.
"Traditionally, the tick that carries Lyme disease, the black-legged tick (also known as a deer tick), has been found along the Lake Michigan shoreline," said Tom Reichard, Environmental Health Director at District Health Department No. 10. “(That) area continues to see the highest number of Lyme disease with 27 cases in Manistee, Mason and Oceana counties in 2019. Unfortunately, in recent years we are increasingly seeing the ticks move further inland (including Wexford County)."
Reichard said ticks historically have preferred the coastal regions because they are suitable hibernation zones but as average temperatures continue to climb due to climate change, inland areas are becoming more habitable for them. He said another factor that could have contributed to an increase in reports from the public this spring is people spending more time outdoors due to the coronavirus shutdown.
While there is not yet any quantitative data to confirm an increase in tick activity in this region, Reichard said the trend seems fairly conclusive based on the reports they've received from the public year after year; he added that it's a virtual certainty that an increase in tick numbers will lead to an increase in Lyme disease cases, although that so far has not been the case in this region.
"Lyme disease is endemic in a certain percentage of (black-legged) ticks," Reichard said. "So it's inevitable that Lyme disease will move along with tick populations."
Lyme disease is very serious, Reichard said, in part because there is no known cure for it, making it a lifelong ailment which often goes undiagnosed because it mimics symptoms of other ailments, such as severe arthritis.
The most obvious sign that someone was bitten by a tick and could have contracted Lyme disease is the bite mark, which is a red ring with a dot in the middle similar to a bull's eye.
To protect oneself from being bitten, Reichard suggests avoiding areas with high grass and to cover up the skin as much as possible by wearing long pants, long sleeves and pulling socks over pant legs.
After spending time outside, Reichard said it's a good idea to check yourself and others for ticks. He said most of the time, ticks will crawl around on the surface of the skin for a few hours before finding a suitable place to bite.
In order to develop better strategies to prevent tick bites, reduce tick-borne disease and improve the health of individuals, researchers have unveiled a new phone application.
"To help us track the movement of the ticks, the State of Michigan is promoting the use of The Tick App where anyone can report their encounters with ticks," Reichard said. "Anyone can be part of this research effort."
The Tick App is a smartphone application created by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Columbia University that allows individuals to report ticks in their area as well as share tick experiences with researchers. This information allows researchers to better understand the practices and activities that impact exposure and risk for tick-borne diseases.
The app also includes tick identification information, suggested ways to prevent tick exposure and allows for tick photo submission for identification by an expert.
The Tick App can be downloaded on GooglePlay or iTunes for smartphones. There is also an option to participate on a desktop if an individual doesn’t have a smartphone.
According to the health department, The Tick App is a research study in which people contribute as Citizen Scientists. With that said, users of the Tick App will need to provide consent to the research and complete an enrollment survey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.