FALMOUTH — Jane Gruenberg Davis, 92, isn’t letting old age slow her down.
In fact, every Monday night from 6 to 9 p.m. she and around 30 other people get together at the Merritt Golden Agers building and dance and sing. Davis even plays the guitar for the band.
“You can sit at home or you can do things,‘ she said.
Merritt Golden Agers is located at 5833 E. Lotan Road in Falmouth. The organization’s “fearless leader‘ is Rosie Brown, 76, Davis said.
“No I’m just the secretary!‘ Brown exclaimed.
The Merritt Golden Agers get together on Monday nights unless schools are closed. Brown said they listen to old-time country music and do old-time square dancing. It’s social dancing and they also two-step, waltz and dance the polka.
There’s a 50/50 competition with tickets and a cake walk every Monday to fundraise for the building.
Brown said they use the funds from these activities, and a $4 fee to dance, to pay for the building’s taxes, electricity, heat and insurance.
“It all comes from donations,‘ she said.
The people who dance there don’t have to be perfect and we all make mistakes, she said.
As the people swung around the room dancing, they laughed as they missed steps. Smiles were exchanged as partners reached out to each other to clasp arms and dance.
Sometimes they have people come on Mondays who can hardly move, but as they continue to come out week after week they start moving better, Brown said.
“It’s good for your balance, it’s good for your heart,‘ she said. “The socialization is good for your mental state.
She said people who go range in age from 59 or 60 all the way to people in their 90s. Fran Love, 93, is one of those and she calls out the squares for the square dancing.
They get around 25 to 35 people from all over, from Cadillac, Houghton Lake, Lake City and other places.
Brown said she is from Traverse City and she and her husband drive over an hour to come down for dancing.
“They don’t have anything like that in Traverse City, so this is special,‘ she said.
Brown has been dancing close to 20 years. She’s a retired nurse and when she was working was so busy with work and family stuff. But when she retired she and her husband were looking for something else to do.
“And this is what we found,‘ she said.
Brown thinks people think older people just sit in their homes. It’s easier to do that, but it’s better to get out and into the community.
“It’s being active and you’re going to live longer,‘ she said. “And your quality of life is going to get better.‘
Henrietta Decker agrees and says “the more the merrier.‘
She goes out to dance every Monday night. It’s fun, gets you out of the house and there’s no need for drying out ‘cause you’re old, she said.
“If you want to have fun, join us,‘ Decker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.