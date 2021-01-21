CADILLAC — By the end of the month, the removal of hazardous materials, including asbestos will be complete, and by the end of February, only memories will remain of McKinley Elementary.
In December, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education opted to contract with Triterra for the asbestos abatement and hazardous materials removal and building demolition of the elementary for a total of approximately $176,567, which includes a 10% contingency. The actual cost of the abatement and demolition without the contingency is $160,516.
While Triterra was the main contractor, the board voted to allow the company to subcontract with Asbestos Abatement Inc. for the clean-up and S.A. Torello Inc. for the actual demolition.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the hazardous material abatement started the week of Jan. 11 and AAI predicted that the process would take two to three weeks and it should be completed by the end of next week. Brown also said the materials being removed mostly is asbestos, but also includes materials found within the heating system.
Beginning next month, Brown said demolition would begin and should only take a couple of weeks to complete. Regardless, Brown was confident by the end of February the demolition would be completed.
Once abatement and demolition are completed, the property will be assessed or appraised for value and the board will have to decide to list it or accept requests for proposals for the purchase of the property, according to Brown.
During its May meeting, the board listened to a report from Brown regarding the status of the insurance claim related to an October 2019 fire. Brown said the district spent roughly $360,000 on remediation on content storage, replacement of equipment, and making sure the property was safe and secure.
Last spring, the district negotiated with its insurance company carrier on the settlement to cover the cost incurred from the fire as well as what it will cost to remediate the property to sell or clean it up.
During that time, the board also voted to allow the district to seek requests for proposals for the vacant school's demolition. During its November meeting, the board looked at the bids that were received and opened on Nov. 4. In total, 15 bids were received.
There were three different types of bids that included asbestos removal, hazardous materials, and demolition. In the request for proposals, Brown said they could be bid on individually or as a combination of two or more.
Since the discussion started it has touched on the nuisance the building has become including, an attractant for vandalism. It also has become a safety liability. With the damage sustained after an October 2019 fire, the board discussed how the property, if demolished, would have a monetary value, as well as added value for the community, according to Brown.
Earlier this month, Levi Sopath Oung was charged with one count each of third-degree arson and breaking and entering a building, McKinley Elementary School on East North Street, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 1, 2019, in Cadillac. If convicted, Oung faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $20,000 or three times the value of the property burned, whichever is greater.
The charges in question are only accusations. Oung is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A co-defendant was charged in this case, but Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he couldn't go into more detail due to the person's age.
McKinley was closed after the 2010-11 school year for various reasons, including a budget shortfall and declining enrollment. The school opened in 1958. It is currently zoned residential, according to Cadillac zoning.
