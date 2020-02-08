CADILLAC — The syringes are a tiny part of any harm reduction program worth its salt, but they're a big mental leap for some. Nobody wants to be perceived as enabling drug use.
On Thursday night, Harm Reduction Michigan was hosted for the second time by District Health Department No. 10 in Cadillac for a community discussion about bringing the harm reduction program to Cadillac.
Law enforcement, educators, therapists and health department officials were in attendance, including some Harm Reduction Michigan employees who are former drug users. The peer-to-peer aspect is one of the program's features.
The previous meeting about bringing a Harm Reduction Michigan office to Cadillac, held in December, focused on diseases that can spread due to intravenous drug use.
Thursday night's meeting focused on why a drug user might start injecting drugs and how the program works in the community.
Like other parts of Northern Michigan, there are "outrageous amounts of methamphetamine use" in Wexford County, said Pam Lynch, a social worker and director of Harm Reduction Michigan, a privately funded non-profit organization.
People are injecting meth and other drugs, including opioids.
Sometimes people are injecting opioids and not even knowing it, because so many drugs—be it meth, cocaine, or street-purchased Xanax — are cut with fentanyl.
That means most people accessing drug-user health services at Harm Reduction will need overdose kits or fentanyl testing strips.
People aren't allowed to bring drugs into Harm Reduction offices.
But the office will give them testing strips so drug users can find out if their drugs are tainted with fentanyl.
Lynch also explained to meeting attendees why some people turn to injecting drugs instead of snorting drugs or ingesting them in pill form.
It's cheaper, Lynch explained. Because injection is more efficient than snorting, addicts can buy less drugs to fight off withdrawal symptoms.
But injecting drugs opens people up to a lot more health risk, particularly when they are re-using needles. Dirty or shared needles can spread hepatitis or HIV; even improper injection technique with a clean needle could lead to a bacterial infection.
Syringe services programs, like the one Harm Reduction hopes to offer in Cadillac, means people can learn how to reduce their risk while using needles, obtain clean needles and return dirty needles.
Cadillac Police Captain Eric Eller was one of the law enforcement officers who attended the meeting. He said he was concerned that the syringe program would flood the city with even more dirty needles, putting officers and community members at risk if they get poked.
But Lynch said it's exactly the opposite—that the program encourages participants to dispose of sharps safely and to return used needles to the office so they can be incinerated.
Lynch told law enforcement that their buy-in was critical and said she envisioned the program working in partnership with law enforcement.
In other communities, where law enforcement doesn't support the syringe exchange program, the program hasn't expanded its mobile offerings out of fear that law enforcement would harass clients.
It's legal for people to have the needles from Harm Reduction because the organization has a special license to distribute them.
Lynch addressed other services the organization offers, including testing, peer-to-peer interactions, referrals to treatment and 12-step programs.
