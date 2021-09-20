CADILLAC — Construction crews have broken ground at the site of what will be an Aspen Dental and WellNow Urgent Care clinic in Haring Township.
The location is between the existing ALDI store and Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on 34 Road.
Rachel Miller, director of acquisitions for ALRIG USA, a Metro Detroit-based real estate agency that has been working to secure the site, said the developers have been interested in building in Haring Township for a couple of years now.
Miller said the site’s nearness to the freeway, visibility and proximity to a residential and commercial hub in northern Michigan made it attractive to developers.
“We’ve been looking at the site for a little while,” said Miller. “It made the most sense (compared to other locations in northern Michigan).”
With work on the undeveloped property started, Miller said they’re hopeful to finish construction by spring 2022.
The one-story facility will be split, with one side being a 3,500-square-foot Aspen Dental office and the other being a 4,500-square-foot WellNow Urgent Care clinic, Miller said.
WellNow is a subsidiary of Aspen Dental and Miller said this is one of the first facilities they’ve been involved with that contains both businesses in a single location.
“We’re excited to bring another development to a Michigan town,” Miller said.
According to paperwork submitted to Haring Township as part of the process of getting the project approved, the current owner of the site is listed as the West Bloomfield-based Velmeir Companies.
According to their website, Velmeir Companies is a “full service commercial real estate development firm specializing in retail and mixed-use developments.”
“We develop and sell passive investment properties, facilitating 1031 exchanges, opportunity zone funds, and joint venture equity investments nationwide,” reads a statement on their website. “Our various clients include Fortune 500 companies that have entrusted us to build not only their developments, but their brands.”
On the “Available Properties” section of their website is a picture of the site under development in Haring Township.
Aspen Dental has more than 800 locations across the country, including one in Traverse City.
“There is no single provider of dental care called ‘Aspen Dental,’” according to the company website. “Each Aspen Dental branded practice is owned and operated by a licensed dentist. Aspen Dental Management, Inc. provides administrative and business support services to Aspen Dental branded dental practices. ADMI licenses the ‘Aspen Dental’ brand name to the independently owned and operated dental practices that use its business support services ... The practices believe in providing comprehensive care that addresses both your short- and long-term dental care needs, and promise to provide an honest, judgment-free environment where it all comes down to great care.”
WellNow currently has 50 locations in New York state, three locations in Illinois, five locations in Michigan and 30 locations in Ohio. On their website is marker over Cadillac that says “coming soon.”
According to a bio on their website, WellNow began after Dr. John Radford founded Five Star Urgent Care in 2011 in order to provide communities with the kind of quality, walk-in urgent care he saw was lacking while he served as an ER doctor.
“In 2018, Five Star Urgent Care rebranded as WellNow Urgent Care to better reflect our mission of offering the care you need with the convenience you crave for all non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses,” reads a statement on their website. “WellNow Urgent Care’s mission sets in motion a healthcare model that always puts the patient first by providing accessible, cost-effective care — without the hidden fees or long waits. This, along with our qualified staff and growth strategy of entering communities that lack proper health care options, truly helps us make it all better for those we treat.”
WellNow centers are open daily for walk-ins or check-ins, as early as 7 a.m. until as late as 11 p.m., with 24/7 virtual care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.