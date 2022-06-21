District Health Department No. 10 announced local offices will be distributing a limited number of COVID-19 home test kits.
The limited amount of test kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals are asked to take one kit per person, and up to four kits per household. Each kit has two tests inside and expire in January 2023.
COVID-19 tests will be available during business hours at:
Lake County
5681 S M-37, Baldwin
Missaukee County
6180 W Sanborn Road, Suite 1, Lake City
Wexford County
521 Cobb St, Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.