CADILLAC — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon in Wexford County.
The crash occurred at the intersection of M-115 and Division Street, and multiple fire, police and EMS departments responded.
Traffic was flowing slowly through the intersection as police had one lane blocked off while crews cleaned up the roadway and loaded one of the involved vehicles onto a wrecker.
Another damaged vehicle was visible in a nearby ditch.
At least one person was injured in the crash but details about the extent of their injuries were not available.
Additional information on the cause of the crash also was not available.
