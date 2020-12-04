CADILLAC — The preliminary exam in the murder case against a 57-year-old Buckley man potentially could be adjourned for a second time after Alex Keith Mesler's attorney was released from representation Thursday.
The motion made by Bill Barnett was filed with and heard in Wexford County's 84th District Court on Wednesday and the ordered was entered on Thursday.
Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins said the motion was made due to a conflict Barnett had. He also said it may impact if the Dec. 15 preliminary exam hearing is held but had no other comment. As of Thursday, however, the prelim was still on.
Barnett had no comment regarding the case or the motion.
The prelim for Mesler was adjourned in November due to issues related to witnesses but details about those issues were not discussed.
Mesler was charged in June with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faces a potential life sentence with no chance of parole.
The charge in question is an accusation. Mesler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On June 29, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police have not released the type of weapon used.
When sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29 and the victim, Angela Admasian, was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
