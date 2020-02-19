Attorney Michael Hayes running for 28th Circuit Court seat

CADILLAC — A second candidate has made the election for the 28th Circuit Court Judge’s position a contested one.
On Monday, Michael Hayes announced that he would be seeking the position. Hayes currently is an attorney for Demorest Law Firm in Cadillac and focuses his practice on business and real estate litigation, and business and real estate transactions. In a press release, Hayes said he is “honored to run for circuit court judge and to continue the excellent tradition set by Judge (William) Fagerman and his predecessors.‘
Fagerman is stepping down and not seeking re-election as there is a state law barring judges from election or appointment to the bench after age 70.
Hayes said he and his wife Kristen and their two children moved to Cadillac in 2016. His wife is a former OB-GYN with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, but due to an illness, she retired and discontinued her practice. Despite his wife’s disability, Hayes said the family stayed in Cadillac because of their “deep love and appreciation‘ for the community.
“I feel truly honored to have the opportunity to run for circuit court judge, and I look forward to meeting and talking with the great people of Wexford and Missaukee Counties,‘ Hayes said.
He started his college career at Michigan State University and attended law school at the University of Wisconsin where he graduated with honors and was elected to the Order of the Coif, which is reserved for students graduating in the top 10% of the class. While in law school, he also was an articles editor for the Wisconsin Law Review.
While his current job has him focused on business and real estate litigation, Hayes also said he has other experiences he would be able to draw upon if elected.
“I also have experience in criminal law working as a public defender for the Wexford-Missaukee indigent defender program,‘ he said. “I believe that my broad experience in many areas of law will serve me greatly as a circuit court judge.‘
Since moving to Cadillac in 2016, Hayes also has served the community in various capacities. He currently serves on the executive board for the Wexford-Missaukee United Way and also on the board for the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority. He also is a member of the parish at St. Ann Church in Cadillac and serves on the Parent Advisory Council for St. Ann School.
