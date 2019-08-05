Attorneys in lawsuit against Cadillac cop appeal dismissal of race-related allegations

CADILLAC — The Michigan Court of Appeals may hear arguments in a lawsuit filed against a Cadillac police officer alleging he harassed a minor based on his race.
The lawsuit claims that an African American — who was not identified because he’s a minor — was “lawfully riding his bicycle home from the store on the (White Pine Trail) in Cadillac‘ on Aug. 15, 2015, when Cadillac Police Officer Thomas Wade drove onto the trail in his cruiser and followed closely behind him, forcing him to pedal faster to move out of the way and avoid being hit.
Blake K. Ringsmuth, with Ringsmuth Wuori PLLC, has stated that the incident caused his client emotional distress and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The five counts originally alleged in the lawsuit were assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, violation of the Elliot-Larson Civil Rights Act, and Elliot-Larson Civil Rights Act retaliation.
In February, 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman dismissed the two counts in the lawsuit related to the plaintiff’s race.
Fagerman said Ringsmuth didn’t provide enough evidence to support claims that race played any role in the incident.
“There must be some facts alleged that show that this is based on race,‘ Fagerman said. “It simply can’t be that the person in question meets one of the protective classes. There’s no allegations other than, ‘I believe it’s racial.’ No evidence that he ... was treated differently than anyone else. No evidence that the officer engaged in any conduct, singled out anyone based on a protected class; in this case, that protected class being race.‘
According to documents submitted by Wade’s attorney, Mike Homier, Wade was driving on the trail that day looking for a man with dementia who was reported missing; he was found later that day by Wade.
Following the dismissal, Ringsmuth asked Fagerman to reconsider adding the race-related counts back to the lawsuit, citing social media posts he argued were evidence of Wade’s racism.
During a deposition, Wade admitted that some people may consider his posts to be racist but added anyone familiar with the kind of person he is knows he’s not a racist.
He added that most of the posts highlighted by Ringsmuth as being arguably racist or borderline racist were merely critical of then-President Barack Obama.
Fagerman said he didn’t see any connection between posts potentially showing racial animus in “an entirely different setting‘ and Wade’s actions in the field, thus denying Ringsmuth’s request for reconsideration.
In May, Ringsmuth filed an appeal with the Michigan Court of Appeals regarding Fagerman’s decision to dismiss the race-related counts.
Ringsmuth contended that a “reasonable jury‘ could conclude that Wade’s actions that day stemmed from racist intentions, based partly on the “angry‘ look a witness said the officer had on that day, as well as Wade’s recollection of the incident changing over the years from initially denying he saw the minor on the trail to eventually saying he did remember seeing him.
“Couldn’t a reasonable jury conclude that his lies were told to cover up his racist intent that day on the trail,‘ Ringsmuth said.
In response to the appeal, Homier wrote the “Appellees suspect that the true purpose of Plaintiff’s Application for Leave of Appeal is to increase litigation costs and attempt to leverage a monetary settlement, which is not a proper purpose for an appeal.‘
John Nevin, with the Michigan Court of Appeals, confirmed they have received the appeal by Ringsmuth but no date has been set to hear arguments.
Homier said he doesn’t expect to hear from the Court of Appeals about whether or not they will hear the case until later this month or September.
In the meantime, Homier said the three counts remaining in the lawsuit likely will be addressed later this year in Wexford County 28th Circuit Court.
