CADILLAC — In an effort to be proactive, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents of door-to-door scammers.
In a press release sent out on Thursday, April 9 Nessel's office warned Michigan residents of scammers who may be posing as government officials offering information on stimulus checks, unemployment benefits or other programs put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Scammers will attempt to deceive you and steal personal information or money in all kinds of ways and going door-to-door is not a new tactic," Nessel said in the press release. "Do not fall for these tricks.‘
While the press release reads that the Attorney General's office has not been made aware of any specific instances in Michigan, it is warning residents to be prepared for anything during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Attorney General's office, scammers may pose as government officials providing unemployment assistance, utility workers offering service or census workers and will often try to ask for some type of fee in exchange for the offered service or persuade an individual to provide personal information.
As of Thursday, April 9, the Cadillac Police Department said it has not received any local complaints. The only complaint on a potential scammer was on a person claiming to be a census worker but the caller was out of the Cadillac area and was directed to a different agency.
Generally, census workers begin making door-to-door visits this time of year, but those operations have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
If someone has any contact with someone posing as an individual, they should as for verification like credentials or contact the agency or entity the person claims to be representing. Reports of any door-to-door scammers should be reported to law enforcement agencies where the scam is taking place and can be reported to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team.
Consumers are encouraged to file consumer complaints online with the Michigan Department of Attorney General or call 877-765-8388.
