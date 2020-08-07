With the calendar turned to August, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging Michiganders to check for signs of an intruder — the Asian longhorned beetle.
August is Tree Check Month and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking the public to report any signs of the invasive beetle as it could cause harm to the environment and economy.
Adult Asian longhorned beetles are distinctively large, ranging from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches in length, not including their long antennae. The beetles are shiny black, with random white blotches or spots, and their antennae have alternating black and white segments. They have six legs that can be black or partly blue, with blue coloration sometimes extending to their feet.
In late summer and early fall, adult Asian longhorned beetles drill perfectly round, 3/8-inch holes to emerge from within tree trunks and limbs, where they spend their larval stage chewing through the heartwood. After a brief mating period, female beetles chew oval depressions in trunks or branches to deposit eggs.
A sign that an Asian longhorned beetle is attacking a tree is sometimes a material resembling wood shavings that can be seen at or below exit holes or coming from cracks in an infested tree’s bark.
Although the Asian longhorned beetle is an invasive species, Michigan is home to several beetles and bugs that are native to the state. These native beetles and bugs are often mistaken for the Asian longhorned beetle. They include the white-spotted pine sawyer, the cottonwood borer, the northeastern pine sawyer, and the eastern eyed click beetle.
The white-spotted pine sawyer has a distinctive white spot below the base of its head – between its wings – and is brownish in color.
The cottonwood borer is about the same size as the Asian longhorned beetle and also is black and white, but has a pattern of single, broad black stripes down each wing, and its antennae are all dark.
The northeastern pine sawyer reaches up to 2 inches in length, has very long antennae, and is gray in color.
The eastern eyed click beetle has distinctive eye circles on the back of its head. It rolls over when threatened, then clicks and makes a flipping movement to get back on its feet.
HOW DID IT GET HERE?
The Asian longhorned beetle was first detected in the U.S. in 1996, when a Brooklyn, New York resident noticed a large, black beetle with irregular white spots and black-and-white banded antennae and reported it. Since that time, the Asian longhorned beetle has been found in 20 locations in six states, including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Ohio, and, most recently, South Carolina.
USDA Asian longhorned beetle national policy manager Paul Chaloux said the invasive species likely arrived in the country in untreated wood packaging material such as pallets and crates from China or Korea. Chaloux said it was before international standards for treating those packaging materials to prevent the spread of insects.
"The beetle feeds on numerous hardwood species, especially maple, but also ash, birch, elm, poplar, and willow, among others,‘ he said.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
The beetle has not been detected in Michigan, but discovering early signs of infestation can prevent widespread damage to the state’s forest resources, urban landscapes, and maple syrup production.
“Public participation is the key to early detection,‘ Rob Miller, invasive species prevention and response specialist with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said. “Every known infestation of Asian longhorned beetle in the U.S. was discovered and reported by a member of the public who knew what to look for and how to report it.‘
LOOK FOR SIGNS
Whenever you are outdoors, the DNR is asking people to take time to look at the trees around you for signs of the Asian longhorned beetle.
These signs include round exit holes about the diameter of a pencil found in tree trunks and branches and shallow oval or round scars in the bark where the adult beetle chewed an egg site.
Another sign includes material that looks like wood shavings lying on the ground around the tree or in the branches. Finally, dead branches or limbs falling from an otherwise healthy-looking tree could be a sign of the Asian longhorned beetle, according to the DNR.
