The upcoming August Primary ballot will not be full of candidates for voters to elect, but there will be some bonds and proposals in Wexford, Lake and Osceola counties seeking their approval.
The Aug. 8 ballot will consist of two local school districts seeking the passage of school bond proposals, while another district is seeking an operating millage renewal. There also is a transit authority millage proposal and one township’s proposal for fire services.
Baldwin Community Schools is asking voters in 11 Lake County townships, including Newkirk and Yates townships, to approve a bond proposal that would not exceed $39.2 million. If approved the bond would allow for the erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to the junior/senior high school building; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping a playground and sites.
According to the ballot language, the estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023, under current law, is 3.69 mills, for a 2.45 mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 27 years, according to the ballot language. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.23 mills.
In Lake Township, voters are being asked to approve a proposal for fire department operations.
Missaukee County voters have no elections to cast a vote on during the August Primary.
The Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority is asking voters in both counties to allow the entity to levy an annual millage in the amount not to exceed 0.5 mills, of which, 0.4666 mill is a renewal of a previously authorized millage rate that expires in 2023. The remaining 0.0334 mill is a new additional millage, according to the ballot language.
The proposal, if passed, would be for a period of five years, 2024 to 2028, and would provide funds for all public transportation authority purposes permitted by law, including all capital and operating expenses. It is estimated the millage would generate more than $1.1 million in its first year.
Marion Public Schools is asking its community and families to renew its operating millage during the August Primary.
The renewal will allow the district to levy the statutory rate of 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and qualified agricultural properties, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation guarantee. The millage renewal would span five years from 2024 to 2028.
According to the ballot language for the proposal, it says the estimate of the revenue the district will collect if the renewal is approved in 2024 is more than $2.1 million.
The voters of Buckley Community Schools in Wexford and Grand Traverse counties are asked to approve a bond that would allow the district to approve a bond proposal that would not exceed $7.44 million. The purpose of the bond is to erect, furnish, and equip an addition to the K-12 school building; erect, furnish and equip a new preschool building; remodel, furnish and refurnish and equip and re-equip school buildings; acquire and install instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school building; purchase school buses; and prepare, develop, improve and equip a playground, play fields and sites.
The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 20 years, according to the ballot language. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.92 mill.
