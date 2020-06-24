Temperatures aren't the only thing that will be heating up this summer.
With the potential for major change at the national, state, and local levels of government, the upcoming August Primary is the kickoff of a busy second half to the 2020 election cycle. What follows is a listing of candidates, races, and proposals that will appear on the Aug. 4 Primary ballot in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties.
FEDERAL
Second District in Congress
Democrat Bryan Berghoef candidate is vying for the party nomination while incumbent Republican Bill Huizenga is running for his party's nomination. It is a two-year term that will be decided in November. The district includes all of Lake, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Ottawa counties and areas of Allegan, Kent, and Mason counties
Fourth District in Congress
Democrats Anthony Feig of Mount Pleasant and Jerry Hilliard of Mount Pleasant are vying for the party nomination while incumbent Republican John Moolenaar of Midland is running for his party's nomination. It is a two-year term that will be decided in November. The district includes all of Clare, Clinton, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, and Wexford counties, as well as the northern portion of Shiawassee county, most of the western portion of Saginaw county, and most of Montcalm county.
U.S. Senate
Incumbent Democrat U.S Senator Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township is seeking his party's nomination while Republican John James of Livonia is seeking his party's nomination for the position. It is a six-year term that will be decided in November. Candidate Bob Carr of Mackinac Island also will be on the ballot as a Republican but was disqualified.
STATE
97th District
Democrats Shane Atwell of Au Gres and Celia Young-Wenkel of Pinconning are vying for the party nomination for the 97th District Michigan House seat while incumbent Republican Rep. Jason Wentworth of Clare is running for his party's nomination. It is a two-year term that will be decided in November.
The 97th District includes all of Arenac, Clare and Gladwin counties, and part of Osceola County including Evart, Evart Township, Hersey Township, Highland Township, Marion Township, Middle Branch Township, Orient Township, Osceola Township, Sherman Township and Sylvan Township.
100th District
Incumbent Republican Rep. Scott VanSingel of Grant is vying for his party's nomination for the 100th District against Andrew Sebolt of Hart while Democrat Sandy Clarke of Baldwin is running unopposed in the primary. It is a two-year term that will be decided in November.
The 100th District includes all of Lake, Newaygo, and Oceana counties.
102nd District
Incumbent Republican Rep. Michele Hoitenga of Manton is vying for her party's nomination for the 102nd District seat while Democrat Amanda Siggins of Cadillac is running for her party's nomination in the primary. It is a two-year term that will be decided in November.
The 102nd District includes all of Mecosta and Wexford counties and part of Osceola County including Burdell Township, Cedar Township, Hartwick Township, LeRoy Township, Lincoln Township, Reed City, Richmond Township and Rose Lake Township.
103rd District
Republican incumbent Rep Daire Rendon of Lake City is seeking her party's nomination against Gary Stefanko of Prudenville while Democrat Zach Larson of Grayling is seeking his party's nomination for the 103rd District. It is a two-year term that will be decided in November.
The 103rd District includes all of Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties.
LOCAL
LAKE COUNTY
51st Circuit Court
Incumbent Susan Sniegowski is seeking to retain her seat as the 51st Circuit Court judge seat for another six years, which presides in Lake County.
79th District Court
Both non-incumbents Glenn Jackson III of Ludington and John Middlebrook of Ludington are seeking the six-year term to become the new 79th District Court judge, which presides in Lake County
County Commissioners
Only one county commissioner election is on the primary ballot this August and it has District 2 Commissioner candidate Howard Lodholtz seeking the Republican nomination. The election will be decided in November.
Countywide Elections
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper and Lake County Surveyor Patrick Johnson are both running unopposed for their position as Republican candidates. The election will be decided in November.
Clerk and Register of Deeds
Incumbent Lake County Clerk and Register of Deeds Patti Pacola is seeking the Republican Party nomination while Democrat candidate Lisa Williams is seeking her party's nomination. The election will be decided in November.
Road Commissioner (full-term)
Heather Braginton, Adam DePew, and Rick Haslock are all seeking the Republican nomination to become a Lake County Road Commissioner. The election will be decided in November.
Road Commissioner (partial term ending Dec. 31, 2024)
Jim Dingman, Gaylen Madison, and Joan Runnels are all running for the Republican nomination to fill a partial term as a Lake County Road Commissioner while William Atkinson, Mike Leatherman, and Clyde Welford are seeking the Democrat nomination for the position.
Sheriff
Incumbent and Republican candidate Sheriff Rich Martin is seeking his party's nomination for the office while Bruce Austin and Dennis Robinson are both seeking the Democrat nomination for sheriff. The election will be decided in November.
Treasurer
Both Kellie Allen and Erin Jaehnig are seeking the Republican nomination for the office of Lake County Treasurer. The election will be decided in November.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
28th Circuit Court
Both non-incumbents Jason Elmore of Cadillac and Michael Hayes of Cadillac are seeking the six-year term to become the new 28th Circuit Court judge, which presides in both Missaukee and Wexford counties.
84th District Court
Incumbent Audrey Van Alst is seeking to retain her seat as the 84th District Court judge seat for another six years, which presides in Missaukee and Wexford counties.
County Commissioners
Six of the seven county commissioners, Lan Bridson, Frank Vanderwal, Roger Ouwinga, Dean Smallega, Star Hughston, and Hubert Zuiderveen, are running unopposed as Republicans during the upcoming primary. No candidate will be listed for the District No. 3 Commissioner's seat but Pam Niebrzydowski has indicated she plans to run as a non-partisan candidate, which would put her on the ballot in November. Niebrzydowski, however, had not filed as of June 23, according to Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen. Nielsen said Niebrzydowski has until July to do so. All positions are for two years and will be decided in November.
Countywide Elections
Missaukee County Clerk/Register of Deeds Jessica Nielsen, Missaukee County Treasurer Lori Cox, and Missaukee County Road Commissioner Kurt Bisballe are all running unopposed for their position as Republican candidates. The clerk/register of deeds position and treasurer position are both four-year terms while the road commissioner is a six-year term. All will be decided in November.
Prosecutor
Incumbent David Den Houten of Lake City and challenger Cameron Harwell of Manton are seeking the Republican nomination for the Missaukee County Prosecutor's position. The position is for four years and will be decided in November.
Sheriff
Both incumbent Wil Yancer of Lake City and challenger Ed Nettle of Merritt are seeking the Republican nomination for the Missaukee County Sheriff's position. The position is for four years and will be decided in November.
Aetna Township
• Republican candidate Keith Dick is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Linda Brown is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Mark Jenema is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Steve Burkholder and Kimberly Richards are seeking one of two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Bloomfield Township
• Republican candidates Tim Bridson and Justin Stauffer are seeking their party's nomination to become the township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Cherrie Park is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Pat Powell is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Michael Gillette is seeking one of the nominations for township trustee. The election for the four-year terms will be decided in November.
Butterfield Township
• Republican candidate Michael Rockey is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Marilyn Myers is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Carrie Cregar is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Helen Brimmer and Jan House are seeking one of two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Caldwell Township
• Republican candidate Mike Lutke is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Shelley Sloat is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Dani Lutke is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Gordon Brown, Paul Helsel Jr., and James Maxwell are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Clam Union Township
• Republican candidate Brad VanHaitsma is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Steven Ebels is seeking his party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Terry Lutke is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Mark DeZeeuw, Bob Ebels, and Judy Jenema are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Enterprise Township
• Republican candidate Stephen Howey Jr. is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate K. Lynn Pope is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Carla Baumgardner is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Anita Londak and Republican candidate Wyatt Howey are both seeking to fill their party's nomination to fill two township trustee positions. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Forest Township
• Republican candidate Catherine Molitor is seeking her party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Margie Phillips is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Susie Jones is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Jeri McGee and Raymond Moore are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Laura Jones and Paul Wetzel are seeking their party's nomination for township constable. The election for the four-year term position will be decided in November.
Holland Township
• Republican candidate Robert Warson is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Donna Bode is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Madeline Hunter is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Carol Johnson and Todd Wallington are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Lake Township
• Republican candidate Korinda Winkelman is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Kay Ouwinga is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Carol Bradley, Kate Cobb, and Ben Wolford are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Norwich Township
• Democrat candidate Penny Blair is seeking her party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Dawn Jones is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Lois Whipple is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Susan Lehr is seeking the party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
Pioneer Township
• Democrat candidate Michael Rockey is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Karen Emond is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Anna Crane is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Carol Chaffee and Eric Wickstrom are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Reeder Township
• Republican candidate Daniel Gallop is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Ann Roberts is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Elaine Gallop is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Patricia Bierens and Joshua Pellow are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Richland Township
• Republican candidate Gregory Buning is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• No candidate will be listed on the ballot for the clerk.
• Republican candidate Darla Kars is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Douglas Benthem and Jonathon Schierbeek are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Riverside Township
• Republican candidate David Rozeveld is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Jill Geeseman is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Barbara Henrickson is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Kenneth Heuker and Gordon Rozeveld are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
West Branch Township
• Republican candidate Cindy Wagner is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Joyce Travelbee is seeking her party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Karrie Loney is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Jeannie Wilton and Republican candidate Kevin Travelbee are seeking to each fill one of two nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
49th Circuit Court
Incumbent Kimberly Booher is seeking to retain her seat as the 49th Circuit Court judge seat for another six years, which presides in Osceola County.
77th District Court
Incumbent Peter Jaklevic is seeking to retain his seat as the 77th District Court judge seat for another six years, which presides in Osceola County.
County Commissioners
Five of the seven commissioner districts are uncontested including the seats for District 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6. In Districts 5 and 7, Republicans Arnold Dodde of Evart and Roger Elkins of Evart and Sally Momany and Russ Nehmer are seeking their party's nomination for those districts respectively. The candidates running unopposed are Jill Halladay, Mark Gregory, David Turner, Tim Michell, and James Custer. The election for all seven of the two-year terms will be decided in November.
Countywide Elections
Osceola County Prosecutor Anthony Badovinac, Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm, Osceola County Register of Deeds Heather Gray, Osceola County Drain Commissioner David Belden, Osceola County Surveyor Bill Sikkema, Osceola County Road Commissioner candidate Terry Wanstead, and non-incumbent Osceola County Treasurer candidate Tonia Hartline are all running unopposed for their position as Republican candidates. The elections will be decided in November.
Sheriff
Both incumbent Ed Williams of Marion and challenger Mark Cool of LeRoy are seeking the Republican nomination for the Osceola County Sheriff's position. The position is for four years and will be decided in November.
Burdell Township
• Republican candidate Charles Rabb is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Richard Dunlap is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Mary Holmes is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Virgil Asplund and Darwin Norman are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Cedar Township
• Republican candidate Loren Stieg is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Shirley Apsey is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Heather Battle is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Mary Louise Clark and Edward Lundborg are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Evart Township
• Republican candidate Douglas Derscheid is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Denise Custer is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Martha Hartman is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Stephan Campbell and Aaron Maney are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Hartwick Township
• Democrat candidate Randel VanBuren is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Shelley Muczynski is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Amy Bennett is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates William Davis and Jeff Neuman are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Hersey Township
• Republican candidate Russell Wayne is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Tracey Cochran is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Chastity Cartier is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Diane Leichty is seeking to fill one of two of the party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Highland Township
• Republican candidate Derek Wing is seeking his party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Larissa Avery is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Christina Dodde is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Jed Avery is seeking to fill one of two of the party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
LeRoy Township
• Republican candidate Anja Wing is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Stacie Crozier-Dvonch is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Lori Leuderman is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Dale Peterson and Dale Ruppert are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Lincoln Township
• Republican candidates Mark Brock and Gregory Gydesen are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Sherry Blackrick is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Martha Modene is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Nicholas Peffer II and Sonia Peters are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Marion Township
• Republican candidate Martin Blackledge is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Connie Zuiderveen is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Joyce Mayle is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Shannon Carmody and Don Gillmore are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Middle Branch Township
• Republican candidate Glenn Wilson Jr. is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Peggy Hoard is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Patricia Michell is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Ronald Austin, Sarah Blackledge, and Bruce Tower are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Orient Township
• Republican candidate Matthew Tiedt is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Mark Sochocki is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Cindy Sue Morgan is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Gary Earnest and Brian Youngs are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Osceola Township
• Republican candidate Timothy Ladd is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Jenny Rounds is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Martin Nieman is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Connie Holmes and Darlene Schroeder are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Richmond Township
• Republican candidates Roy Kissinger and Tammy Stoner are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Kay Stieg is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Norm Blood and Ed Galloup are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Rose Lake Township
• Republican candidate Anja Wing is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Karrie Maes, Vicky Schaefer, and Gale Wanstead are seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Patricia Gregory is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Kevin Draper, Carole Edstrom, Jay Moyer, and Gary Wall are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Sherman Township
• Republican candidate David Eggle is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Bethany Bolduc is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Sharon Black is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates David Johns and Pete Nemish are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Sylvan Township
• Republican candidate Angela Moore is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Terry Pritchard is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Beverly Mills is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Jeffrey Reagan and Sheila Robinson are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
WEXFORD COUNTY
28th Circuit Court
Both non-incumbents Jason Elmore of Cadillac and Michael Hayes of Cadillac are seeking the six-year term to become the new 28th Circuit Court judge, which presides in both Missaukee and Wexford counties.
84th District Court
Incumbent Audrey Van Alst is seeking to retain her seat as the 84th District Court judge seat for another six years, which presides in Missaukee and Wexford counties.
County Commissioners
All nine county commissioners, Joseph Hurlburt, Michael Musta, Benjamin Townsend, Michael Bengelink, Michael Bush, Julie Theobald, Gary Taylor, Judy Nichols, and Brian Potter, are running unopposed as Republicans during the upcoming primary.
Countywide Elections
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman, Wexford County Drain Commissioner Michael Solomon, non-incumbent Wexford County Prosecutor candidate Corey Wiggins, non-incumbent Wexford County Register of Deeds Roxanne Snyder, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor, Wexford County Surveyor Craig Pullen, and Wexford County Treasurer Kristi Nottingham are all running unopposed for their position as Republican candidates.
Antioch Township
• Republican candidate Thomas Williams is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate James Priddle is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Kathy Jo Soerries is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Joseph Gardner, Randy Lycka, and Barbara Barnes are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Boon Township
• Republican candidates Matthew Beattie and Carl Reiter seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Shelia Pratt is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Toni Oswalt is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Ross Willis and Democrat candidate Beverly Brighton are seeking to fill their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Cedar Creek Township
• Republican candidates Jack Dontje and Justin Paquette are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Elizabeth Edwards and Jody Kanaziz are seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates John Fuscone and Mary Hallett are seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Jean Schnitker and Scott Paddock are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Cherry Grove Township
• Republican candidate Benjamin Pearson is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Maria Lynn Nixon is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Karl Hanus is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• No candidates will be on the ballot to fill the two positions for the township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Clam Lake Township
• No candidates are seeking the nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Amy Peterson is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Lesa Wade is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Linda Stahl and William Benson are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Colfax Township
• Republican candidate Michael mix is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Rebecca Stoddard is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• No candidate is seeking a party nomination for treasurer, but Janet Tidey is running with no party affiliation and will be on the November ballot. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Jay Roundhouse is seeking to fill one of the two nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Greenwood Township
• Democrat candidate Alan Mohler is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate April Mowrey is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Joann Cerka and Jolene Kukuk are seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Terry Garbrecht and Shelly Bigelow are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Hanover Township
• Republican candidate Peter Hansen is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Terri Schichtel is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Michele Beeman is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Peggy Benz and Takas Pifer are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Haring Township
• Republican candidate Robert Scarbrough is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Paula Dewey, Theron Parker, and Erik Olson are seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Elizabeth McCain is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Marlene Whetstone, Susan Baldwin, Theodore Dewey, and Dennis Little are seeking to fill four of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the four, four-year terms will be decided in November.
Henderson Township
• Republican candidate Gerald Sours is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Doreen Wayrynen is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• No candidate is seeking a party nomination for treasurer, but Cathy Hall Knight is running as a no affiliation candidate. She will appear on the November ballot. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Denise Weston and Paul Wayrynen are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Liberty Township
• No candidate is seeking a party's nomination for the township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Marjorie Bogart is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Cynthia Deibert is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates James Heady and Robert Fountain are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two, four-year terms will be decided in November.
Selma Township
• Republican candidate Michael Boyd is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Carol Perrin is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Sara Jean Hettich is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Kerry Keith and Republican candidate Clifford Redes are seeking to fill their party's nominations for the two township trustee seats. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Slagle Township
• Republican candidates Thomas Mannor and Phil Wendel are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Tammy Porterfield is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Connie Roush is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Jo Klingbeil and Amanda Chandler are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
South Branch Township
• Republican candidates Michael Reilly and Lori Goodrich are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Democrat candidate Julie Cieslak is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Donna Taylor is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Darlene LeVeque and Shari Renwick and Democrat candidate Natasha Roll are seeking to fill two township trustee positions. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Springville Township
• Republican candidates Jessica Boonstra and Ryan Wayne Squier are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Stacy Brewer is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Wendy Floury is seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Scott Neufer and Beverly Walton are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Wexford Township
• Democrat candidate David Williams is seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidate Teresa Hankins is seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Richelle Szegda and David Fox are seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
• Republican candidates Paul Williams and Robert Kellogg are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
PROPOSALS
LAKE COUNTY
Lake County Emergency Medical Services Millage
Voters will be asked to continue funding the county's emergency medical service program. The millage is asking that the previous millage that expired in 2019 and had been reduced by the Headlee Amendment to .9969 be renewed and partially reduced to .7500 mills for five years, 2020-2024. If approved, the millage would raise an estimated $455,255 for emergency medical services in the first year.
Reed City Area Public Schools Operating Millage renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
MISSUAKEE COUNTY
Aetna Township Road Millage Renewal
Aetna Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 2 mills for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $61,000 in the first year.
Bloomfield Township Road Millage Renewal
Bloomfield Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 1 mill for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $17,700 in the first year.
Butterfield Township Road Millage Renewal
Butterfield Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 1 mill for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $20,759.12 in the first year.
Butterfield Township Fire Protection Renewal
Butterfield Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 1.5 mills for four years to continue providing fire protection, which includes buildings and equipment maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $31,138.68 in the first year.
Clam Union Township Road Millage Renewal
Clam Union Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 1 mill for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $42,511.77 in the first year.
Forest Township Road Millage Renewal
Forest Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 1 mill for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $32,420 in the first year.
Norwich Township Fire Proposal Millage Renewal
Norwich Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 1 mill for four years to continue providing fire protection, which includes buildings and equipment maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $26,312 in the first year.
Reeder Township Fire Millage Renewal Proposal
Reeder Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 1 mill for four years to continue providing fire protection, which includes buildings and equipment maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $42,636.62 in the first year.
Riverside Township Road Millage Renewal
Riverside Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 1 mill for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $45,000 in the first year.
Houghton Lake Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for four years, 2021-2024.
Lake City Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Operating Millage Renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch Authority Proposal
Residents in Mecosta and Osceola counties are being asked to approve the up to $3 monthly charge on all landlines, wireless, and voice over internet protocol services located in each county to be used exclusively for the funding of 911 emergency telephone call answering and central dispatch services.
Middle Branch Township Road Millage
Middle Branch Township is asking voters to approve a millage of 1 mill for two years for grading, graveling, ditching, brining, paving, and general maintenance of the road system in the township. It is estimated it will raise $27,565 in the first year.
Pine River Area Schools Bonding Proposal
Pine River Area Schools is asking voters within the district to issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds not to exceed $3.9 million to erect, furnish and equip an addition to the elementary school building; remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; and preparing, erecting, developing and improving playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, and sites.
Reed City Area Public Schools Operating Millage renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
Senior Citizens Services Millage
The proposal is asking county voters to continue to support senior citizens' services through the commission on aging at the same combined millage level previously approved by voters in 2014 and 2016. The millage seeks up to 1 mill for six years and in the first year is estimated to generate $769,049.
Sherman Township Road Millage renewal
Sherman Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 2 mills for four years for road maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $68,500 in the first year.
WEXFORD COUNTY
Antioch Township EMS Millage
Antioch Township is asking voters to pass a millage for 3 mills for four years to provide emergency ambulance services to all township residents. It is estimated it will raise $73,988 in the first year.
Boon Township Fire Millage renewal
Boon Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 0.9954 mills for five years to continue operations of the township fire department. It is estimated it will raise $20,554 in the first year.
Boon Township Fire Millage renewal 2
Boon Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 1.3935 mills for five years to continue providing only for equipment maintenance and repair, firefighter/first responder training, and building maintenance and repairs. It is estimated it will raise $28,775 in the first year.
Hanover Township Millage increase for fire, ambulance, and emergency services
Hanover Township is asking voters to impose an increase of up to 3 mills for five years to provide fire, ambulance, and emergency services in the township. It is estimated it will raise $136,952 in the first year.
South Branch Township Fire Millage renewal
South Branch Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 1.8680 mills for four years to continue providing fire protection for the township. It is estimated it will raise $45,121 in the first year.
South Branch Township Fire Equipment renewal
South Branch Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 0.9369 mills for four years to continue providing fire department equipment for the township. It is estimated it will raise $22,630 in the first year.
Springville Township EMS Millage
Springville Township is asking voters to pass a millage for 3 mills for four years to provide emergency ambulance services to all township residents. It is estimated it will raise $139,700 in the first year.
Springville Township Fire Protection Millage
Springville is asking voters to pass a millage for 1 mill for five years to continue providing fire protection, which includes funding for fire services operations, training, vehicles, equipment, and housing. It is estimated it will raise $46,600 in the first year.
Wexford Township Millage increase for fire, ambulance, and emergency services
Wexford Township is asking voters to impose an increase of up to 3 mills for five years to provide fire, ambulance, and emergency services in the township. It is estimated it will raise $110,340 in the first year.
Public Transportation Services renewal
The Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority is asking the public to renew a millage of 0.6 mills for six years. If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $596,230.96 in the first year for providing funds for operating the Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority for public transportation purposes.
Older Citizens Services Millage renewal
The proposal is asking county voters to continue to support senior citizens' services through the council on aging. The millage seeks up to 1 mill for five years and in the first year is estimated to generate $933,718.
Animal Control Fund Millage renewal
The proposal is asking county voters to continue to support the operation of animal control and the animal shelter. The millage seeks up to 0.2 mills for four years and in the first year is estimated to generate $205,616.58.
Michigan State University Extension Services and 4-H renewal
For continued support of 4-H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition, horticulture, and other community education programs, MSUE is asking voters to renew a millage for up to 0.17 mills for five years. If approved, it is estimated it could generate up to $174,727.76 in the first year.
Benzie Central Schools Bond
The Benzie Central School District is asking voters within the district to issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds not to exceed $38,685,000 to erect, furnish, and equip a new elementary school; erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to Lake Ann Elementary School and the Middle/High School; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping existing school buildings; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new bus garage; purchasing school buses; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping playgrounds, playfields, and sites.
Buckley Community Schools Operating Millage renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for four years.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Operating Millage Renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
Pine River Area Schools Bonding Proposal
Pine River Area Schools is asking voters within the district to issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds not to exceed $3.9 million to erect, furnish and equip an addition to the elementary school building; remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; and preparing, erecting, developing and improving playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, and sites.
