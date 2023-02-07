Autopsy reports received, suspicious death investigation making way to prosecutor's desk soon

CADILLAC — After several weeks of waiting, the autopsy reports regarding the investigation into the December suspicious death of Laken Marie Clark, 26, of Missaukee County, have been received by police.
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Marty Penney confirmed on Monday that the autopsy and toxicology reports were received. He also said it was anticipated the investigation would be forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review sometime later this week. He had no comment regarding the contents of the report.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he has already seen both the autopsy and toxicology reports but has yet to see the final police report. He said until that happens, he can’t make any final determination on whether he will seek charges against any suspect(s) related to the case. He said it would be premature to comment on the findings of the reports until he sees the final police report.
“Once we receive the police report, we will give it top priority and we will decide if there is any need for follow-up or additional evidence,” he said.
Wiggins said on Monday that once he receives the police report, it will likely take a couple of days to go through it. He also said his office could seek additional evidence or charges will be sought. That, however, likely won’t happen until sometime next week, Wiggins said.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to police.
The sheriff’s office also released information that said the cause of death was unknown, pending the results of an autopsy. That remained the case as of Friday.
Police believed at the time Clark’s body was found that this was an isolated incident and there wasn’t concern regarding public safety. That belief has remained.
After Clark’s body was found, a police presence was maintained at the Haring Township residence throughout the night of Dec. 14, and into the morning of Dec. 15. Police said that the maintained presence was the result of waiting for the autopsy to be completed in case they needed to go back inside the home.
Two people from the sheriff’s office went to the autopsy on Dec. 15 in Big Rapids.
A man who lives in the neighborhood where Clark’s body was recovered told the Cadillac News on Dec. 14, he noticed a Mobile Medical Response ambulance arrive in the area sometime before noon on Dec. 14 and it remained in the neighborhood the rest of the day.
No person has been charged in this case.
