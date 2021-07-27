CADILLAC — The region experienced a jump in new COVID-19 cases over the last week.
According to data published by District Health Department No. 10 on Monday, the region has had an average of 9.57 new cases a day from July 20 to July 26. That’s more than double the average number of daily cases reported during the previous several weeks: there were 4.28 cases per day recorded from July 13 to July 19; the week before that, the average number of cases per day was 3; and the week before that, it was 3.8.
District Health Department No. 10 covers Wexford, Missaukee, Lake, Crawford, Kalkaska, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo and Oceana counties.
Public health officials predict that the arrival of the delta variant will lead to increased case counts among the unvaccinated portion of the population, although there was no information released Monday that indicated the recent jump in cases was the result of variant exposure.
Over the weekend, Wexford County added four new cases, while Missaukee and Lake didn’t report any new cases. Total case counts in area counties are 2,566 in Wexford, 1,277 in Missaukee, 596 in Lake, and 1,707 in Osceola.
District Health Department No. 10 reports at least one of the new cases in Wexford County came as a result of recent travel.
No deaths were reported in area counties over the weekend, although Kalkaska County did report another death.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital hasn’t had a COVID-related hospitalization since July 9.
