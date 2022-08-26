AVERT active shooter training is in higher demand locally

MANTON — According to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. saw a 52.5% increase in active shooter incidents between 2020 and 2021.
As the active shooter epidemic continues to spread, people are left wondering where and when it will happen next. Active Violence Emergency Response Training (AVERT) is a Michigan-based active shooter training program that prepares businesses, schools, churches and other institutions to handle instances of gun violence.
Owner of Like A Lady Firearms Training, Alycia Pollotta, was among the first 200 individuals in the nation to become AVERT certified and has since been training others across northern Michigan. Much of Pollotta’s training takes place in and around the Manton area where her facility is located.
She said over the last year, requests for AVERT from local churches and businesses has been on the rise.
“They’ve watched the news,” she said. “I think as we see shootings pop up at different places of worship, and at schools and things like that, I think they’re becoming more and more aware that having an action plan is really important.”
What Pollotta loves most about AVERT is that it’s a gun-free way to learn about active shooter safety. AVERT students never interact with an actual firearm throughout their training. The AVERT curriculum covers how to hide, how to disarm and how to apply the proper technique needed to stop bleeding, none of which require firearm handling.
When Pollotta advertises Like A Lady’s AVERT services, she said people make the assumption that firearms will be involved, because they are mainly a CPL certification and handgun safety facility. The misconception has caused trepidation for some institutions, like local schools, but Pollotta is hoping that with a little more awareness, they can soon bring AVERT to educators in the area.
For now, she said there’s mainly been a strong interest from churches and businesses due to recent active shooter cases that have targeted both places of worship and local shopping centers.
Active shooter response and reaction is only part of what AVERT provides. The program also has a heavy focus on first aid and teaches participants how to pack a wound and how to secure a tourniquet.
Once both skills are taught, they’re combined to create a hypothetical active shooter scenario where AVERT instructors guide their students through the necessary steps to keep themselves alive. Many people opt to undergo training on site at Like A Lady, but Pollotta said it’s actually more beneficial for training to take place on the grounds where the threat could take place.
“We actually go through, what is your safety plan, and where are your exits, and where do you have more susceptibility to a threat, and where do we physically put your bleeding control kit and how many do you need in there?” she said. “We can do that here when students come to us, but when we can look at their actual environment, I think it’s really helpful.”
Because of its first aid element, Pollotta said the interest in AVERT has extended beyond active shooter concerns. She instructed students who work on farms or with sharp equipment and want to know how to properly stop bleeding.
Even hypothetical active shooter situations can be unnerving to experience, Pollotta said, and she does her best to ease people into the topic as best she can.
“I like to remind them that I also hate the fact that we have to do this,” she said. “I really wish that this wasn’t a reality, but unfortunately we can’t wish away what other people do.”
Some people have told Pollotta that the focus of gun violence should be on its root cause, and while she does feel that’s true, she said it’s just as important to be ready for a worse case scenario.
She tries to lessen students’ anxiety by reminding them that AVERT does not require them to handle a firearm at any point, and reiterates its additional focus on first aid education.
Through AVERT instruction, Pollotta is working to break down the misconception that active shooter incidents don’t occur in small towns. She said if people take a look at the numbers, they’ll find that some of the most recent high profile shootings occurred in towns with populations similar to Cadillac — like Oxford, which has a population of just over 3,000 people.
“They don’t want to think that it could ever happen in their environment, especially living in small town northern Michigan,” she said. “They don’t want to think it can happen at their school, and if they don’t train for it, then they can pretend that it won’t, that it only happens in other places.”
Along with an increased interest from organizations, Pollotta has seen the need for AVERT grow at the individual level as well. She’s recently been able to conduct small group AVERT classes of eight to 10 students.
Like A Lady currently has two upcoming AVERT classes with open seats. The first class will take place Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m., and the second available class will take place Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Both courses have a duration of three hours.
