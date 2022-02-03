CADILLAC — February is considered to be peak flu season in Michigan, and as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, healthcare professionals are urging communities to protect themselves through vaccination.
The number of flu vaccinations has decreased by 11% over the last year, as reported by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The reason why isn’t clear, but Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director with District Health Department 10, suspects it’s the shifting climate surrounding vaccines.
“But whether it’s just the overall climate towards vaccines in general or vaccinations for COVID? You know, we’re not sure,” she said. “But yeah, our vaccination rates for influenza are definitely behind where we were at this time for the last few seasons.”
Influenza A is the dominant strain of flu, and although the symptoms of COVID-19 and Influenza A are very similar, Morse said they’re two completely different animals and need to be treated as such. COVID has captured the focus of the general public, but in Morse’s opinion, people are starting to see it, and the flu, as illnesses that can only impact the elderly and the immunocompromised, which as lead to an overall distrust of vaccination.
“I think that’s why, in general, pre-COVID we would see such low vaccination rates for influenza,” she said. “It’s just because people don’t see it as a very concerning illness, and I think that’s partly why we’ve seen only about half of our population get vaccinated for COVID, and because it’s not seen by most, or by many I should say, to be that concerning.”
If the distrust is to continue, Morse said it can lead to even worse flu seasons or a rekindling of other illnesses like measles and chickenpox.
Loss of confidence in vaccination is concerning to Morse considering that individuals can contract both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. Statistically, the chance is low, but that it can happen at all has been cause for healthcare professionals to push vaccination even more than before. Some individuals who have contracted COVID are now experiencing long-term symptoms, and Morse said adding the flu on top of a preexisting illness will be harmful to the body, but also to society.
“Our hospital systems and our healthcare systems really can’t handle much more, and so we’re already overtaxed with COVID patients, and our ICUs and ventilators are occupied with COVID patients,” she said. “If we add on a second wave of people that are critically ill of influenza, I don’t know how we would handle that.”
In addition to a suffering healthcare system, Morse said the workforce would deplete as well, with employees out sick because of a dual outbreak. Along with physical and economic health being put at risk, the mental health of those who aren’t sick, or recovering from being sick, are also at risk from high levels of stress.
“We’ve all been dealing with just high levels of stress for the last two years, and that’s not healthy for any of us either,” Morse said. “So the sooner we get things under control, and the more we prevent other crises, the better we’ll all be.”
If someone were to become ill, Morse said receiving both COVID and Influenza A testing is the best way to tell which one you’ve contracted. If testing isn’t available, then staying home until symptoms subside is the best course of action.
Avoiding multiple outbreaks is best done through vaccination, Morse said.
“With Omicron variant, it really hinges on being fully up-to-date with your vaccines, which includes getting a booster when you’re eligible for that,” she said. “Flu vaccines do work, we’ve just always struggled to get, you know, high vaccination rates with that, but with both of these illnesses, we never know who might just have a mild illness and who may end up critically ill or dying.”
More said COVID and flu vaccines are available at the closest District Health Department, as well as local pharmacies and drug stores. More information on COVID and flu prevention can be found on the District Health Department 10 website.
