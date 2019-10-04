CADILLAC — A Cadillac manufacturer recently announced a military contract worth $15 million over the next five years.
It was recently announced the United States Army awarded the contract to Avon Protection Systems in Cadillac to make valves for the Joint Service General Purpose Mask that is worn by all branches of the military. Avon Protection Systems Site Leader Mike Hamner said getting the contract is good for Cadillac even though it will not create any new positions.
He said the contract is considered “new business‘ but is not necessarily considered an expansion. He also said it will allow for the military to have replacement parts for the Joint Service General Purpose Masks, which also are made by Avon Protection Systems.
“It helps to keep Avon Protection moving forward for the next few years,‘ Hamner said.
Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, congratulated the Cadillac manufacturer and its employees on getting the new contract.
“Even though they’re a long way away from the battlefield, hardworking men and women in Cadillac are making products that help our soldiers stay safe wherever they go,‘ he said. “The people of Michigan have a storied history of making equipment for our troops and this announcement from the Army will continue that tradition for years to come.‘
The Joint Service General Purpose Mask is a lightweight, protective mask system incorporating state-of-the-art technology to protect U.S. Joint forces from actual or anticipated threats, according to the Avon Protection Systems website. There are two variants of the mask including the M-50 for ground and shipboard personnel and the M-51 for armored combat vehicle crewman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.